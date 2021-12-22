One piece of good news in 2021 was how the Idaho House Ethics Committee members performed all that was asked of them.
But consider what it took to engage the legislative ethics machinery:
l Sexual assault. Even before he was charged and bound over for trial on two felonies — rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object — former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s admission that he had engaged in sex with a 19-year-old legislative intern was enough for the panel to deem his behavior “conduct unbecoming” a state representative. Von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, resigned his seat before the full House could act on the ethics committee’s recommendation that he be censured and suspended from office.
l Blatant dishonesty. Von Ehlinger’s ally, state Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, used social media to identify by name and photograph the 19-year-old intern. Then Giddings lied about it — first at von Ehlinger’s own ethics hearing in April and then again in August when she was called up before the same process. The committee unanimously recommended that Giddings be formally censured and stripped of a minor committee assignment.
You could not ignore it.
So what gets swept under the rug?
Who squawked when one of former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter’s campaign contributors, Corrections Corporation of America — now CoreCivic — so understaffed a state prison that it was held in contempt of federal court and ultimately invited to leave the state?
How about the Idaho Education Network fiasco that cost Idaho taxpayers millions because of insider maneuvers and overbilling?
And did anybody break a sweat when two married lawmakers — Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, and former Rep. — and current state Tax Commissioner — Janet Moyle, R-Idaho Falls — billed the taxpayers for living expense they neither needed nor deserved?
Nothing happened for the simple fact that in Idaho the politicians police themselves. They’re under no obligation to disclose how they make an income. There is no limit on how elected or appointed officials can convert their public service into private gain as lobbyists. And unlike many states, such as Washington, there is no independent ethics panel with autonomy to investigate complaints, regardless of who files them.
In Idaho, only fellow lawmakers can lodge a charge. And what politician is going to finger a fellow legislator on unethical behavior — especially if he can expect reprisals from his colleagues?
So it’s the worst of the worst that rise to the top. In von Ehlinger’s case, just the stipulated facts alone were damning. And Giddings’ misbehavior was so apparent that two dozen lawmakers put their names on the complaint.
Even at that, there was political fallout.
For instance, Giddings has framed the narrative as a matter of political retaliation. In her bid for lieutenant governor, Giddings faces House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, in next spring’s GOP primary election. She’s asserting — falsely — that Bedke orchestrated the ethics probe against her.
While 49 House members agreed with the Giddings censure motion, 19 of Giddings’ ideological allies engaged in gaslighting the charges against her. Among them were two ad hoc Republicans on the ethics panel — Reps. Vito Barbieri of Dalton Gardens and Julianne Young of Blackfoot. Neither was called up to fill a vacancy while the committee reviewed the von Ehlinger and Giddings matters.
But earlier this month, Barbieri and Young pressed for even more secrecy.
Had Barbieri and Young prevailed, future ethics hearings would have been conducted behind closed doors. You’d never know if a legislator had been accused of serious misconduct unless it got to the floor for a formal vote.
The remaining ethics committee members rejected that idea, but not before Barbieri further discredited public ethics by insisting politics had “weaponized” the process.
So give the House Ethics Committee its due. Just don’t kid yourself. A renewed dedication to ethics in government in Idaho, this is not.
Idaho’s standards aren’t all that high. — M.T.