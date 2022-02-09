Don’t be so quick to assume 2nd District Court Judge Jay Gaskill just prevented Gerald Pizzuto’s execution.
How many 66-year-old men do you know who suffer from not one or two but all of the following:
l Terminal bladder cancer?
l Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease?
l Chronic and coronary artery disease?
l Type 2 diabetes?
l Two previous heart attacks?
l Confinement to a wheelchair?
l Assigned to hospice care?
In 2019, a doctor told Pizzuto he would not live another year.
Hence by a 4-to-3 vote, the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole last December voted to commute Pizzuto’s sentence, allowing nature to take its course behind prison walls. Gov. Brad Little waited all of a day to deny that decision.
But in reading the state constitution, Gaskill agreed with Pizzuto’s attorneys that the commission had the final say. The governor intends to appeal Gaskill’s ruling to the Idaho Supreme Court.
Pizzuto may have been predisposed to those ailments. But odds are an American male born in 1956 could expect to reach the age of 74 years.
In the more than 35 years since he was convicted of murdering Berta Herndon and her nephew, Del Herndon, in an Idaho County cabin, Pizzuto has survived under enormously stressful conditions.
Being in prison is not healthy to begin with, especially if you get sick and have to rely on a prison medical provider. For example, the Marshall Project recorded 2,715 inmate deaths due to COVID-19 through the middle of 2021. Compare that to the 1,542 men and women who have been executed in the United States since the 1970s.
Add to that living under a death sentence for more than three decades. Even people who have been exonerated and freed from death row endure permanent disabilities. Spending 17 years on Pennsylvania’s death row for a murder he did not commit left Harold Wilson suffering the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder. Ultimately, the PTSD contributed to the strokes and pneumonia that took his life prematurely at the age of 61 — 14 years after he was freed.
Then there’s solitary confinement.
Idaho’s death row inmates remain in their 12-foot-by-7-foot cells 23 hours a day. One hour a day, they have the option of using an outside recreation area. They also can leave their cells for showers, meetings with attorneys and medical care.
Department of Correction officials prefer to call it restrictive confinement because the death row inmates can communicate with other prisoners and correctional officers on the cell block— and have access to television, radio and reading materials.
But the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says otherwise: “It is well established in both case law and scientific and medical research that prolonged solitary confinement, like that experienced by (Pennsylvania death row inmate Ernest) Porter, poses a significant risk of serious psychological and physical harm.”
So does the U.N. Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, which in 2015 adopted the so-called Nelson Mandela Rules, prohibiting indefinite or prolonged solitary confinement. Solitary confinement involves 22 hours or more a day “without meaningful human contact.” Prolonged confinement means more than 15 consecutive days.
According to the Mandela Rules: “Solitary confinement shall be used only in exceptional cases as a last resort, for as short a time as possible and subject to independent review, and only pursuant to the authorization by a competent authority. It shall not be imposed by virtue of a prisoner’s sentence.
“The imposition of solitary confinement should be prohibited in the case of prisoners with mental or physical disabilities when their conditions would be exacerbated by such measures.”
A few states have ended the practice for death row inmates; Idaho and 11 others have not.
“Often prisoners are in their cells, sometimes smaller than 8 by 12 feet, 23 hours a day, released only for a shower or exercise in a small fenced-in outdoor space,” columnist George Will observed nine years ago. “Isolation changes the way the brain works, often making individuals more impulsive, less able to control themselves. The mental pain of solitary confinement is crippling: Brain studies reveal durable impairments and abnormalities in individuals denied social interaction. Plainly put, prisoners often lose their minds.”
What’s more likely? That Pizzuto was a genetic time bomb waiting to go off? Or that years of living under penalty of death in conditions deemed to be inhumane contributed to what looks to be his premature death?
To now strap a man as physically frail as Pizzuto to a gurney and inject him with lethal chemicals of dubious quality and obtained through unsavory means is a botched execution waiting to happen.
What could be the point? Pizzuto’s death sentence has already been carried out. — M.T.