This editorial was published by the Coeur d’Alene Press.
The day will come when Idaho eliminates the sales tax on grocery food purchases.
Until that conscience-clearing but fiscally difficult move is made by some future Legislature endowed with courage and compassion, though, a massive information campaign is needed. Its message: Take advantage of the grocery tax credit.
Idaho already offers a grocery tax credit of $100 per resident under the age of 65, and $120 for those 65 and older. Last week, a proposal came forward to boost each category by 20 bucks.
“I do somewhat feel that this is a cheap consolation prize in lieu of removing the grocery tax,” said Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, who still favors eliminating the grocery tax altogether, according to The Associated Press.
But here’s the thing: How many Idahoans who would benefit most from any savings on groceries even know about the tax credit?
Hence the call to tell everyone you know that in these painful days of skyrocketing food costs, at least some relief is available.
And to be fair, the tax credit is, as Rep. Adams noted, a pretty decent consolation prize to stem the tide of higher prices.
According to Fortune, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s food-at-home index in November rose 6.4 percent over the previous year. Basics like meat, poultry, fish and eggs cost 12.8 percent more.
Research firm IRI says food prices will increase another 5 percent in the first half of 2022. For many Idahoans, those massive price hikes will mean two things: Less food on the table, and what is served is likely to be less nutritious because it’s cheaper.
That’s at the heart of an argument to repeal the grocery sales tax, which would cost the state an estimated $140 million if the repeal was accompanied by eliminating the grocery tax credit.
With a windfall like the state is basking in today, making possible a $600 million tax cut, $140 million might seem like chump change. But the state’s fiscal sun won’t always be so warm and bright.
On the other hand, keep in mind that at 6 percent, Idaho’s sales tax is 17th highest in the nation. Further relief at the dinner table would constitute an affordable blessing.