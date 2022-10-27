One of the first bills coming up in Idaho’s next Legislature — if not the first bill — won’t have anything to do with education.
Or tax cuts.
It won’t deal with health care.
And you can forget transportation.
That rare priority is reserved for banning drag performances in public forums.
As Kelcie Moseley-Morris reported last week in the Idaho Capital Sun, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti has a bill ready for introduction on Day 1. He would not divulge its contents and he would not say which legislators will sponsor it.
Take him seriously.
Conzatti has already notched passage of a bill that incentivizes abortion vigilantes, who can sue providers for at least $20,000. His other ideas have included holding librarians criminally liable for distributing materials deemed “harmful to minors” as well as exposing parents who help their own children obtain gender-affirming health care to a felony conviction. Both measures cleared the Idaho House, only to get bottled up in the more moderate Senate.
But change is coming. The Senate is shifting to the right. And if former Congressman Raul Labrador becomes attorney general, he’ll massage the Legislature’s handiwork rather than — as was outgoing Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s tendency — declare it unconstitutional.
Drag performances have taken front and center stage with Idaho Republicans who can’t resist any opportunity to wage culture wars.
Most notably, state GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon browbeat Boise Pride festival organizers to drop a “Drag Kids” performance — even though all five participants were volunteers and had their parents’ consent.
Conzatti, a self-described Christian nationalist, told Moseley-Morris there’s no difference between people dressing up in drag and performers engaging in racist blackface.
“No child should ever be exposed to sexual exhibitions like drag shows in public places, whether that’s a public library or a public park,” he said.
The only meddlesome thing standing in his way is an otherwise obscure feature of the U.S. Constitution that bans government from intruding on free expression in public forums. Nothing says the First Amendment like telling people what they can’t do in a government-operated venue.
So if Conzatti prevails, this one is headed to the courts — with the likelihood that the Idaho taxpayers will cover three sets of legal bills — the attorney general, the high-priced legal talent representing the Legislature and then, of course, the winning team of civil liberties lawyers.
“It’s just wrong on so many levels,” Boise Pride Executive Director Donald Williamson told the Capital Sun. “If you don’t agree with the performances, then you don’t go. It’s just like any other venue. It’s why I don’t go to country music concerts; it’s not my cup of tea.”
Hold on there.
If Idaho taxpayers are going to front the bill for yet another episode of performative politics, why limit it to just one objectionable venue?
If the right is going to play its version of cancel culture, why can’t the left?
How about a bill that bans country music from local parks? Aren’t those whiny steel guitars and laments about old trucks getting on your nerves?
Wouldn’t it be grand if none of us ever again had to sit through another reality television show?
While we’re at it, let’s ban the Kardashians — not just the show but the entire family.
Would it really break your stride if prayers before public meetings, the Confederate battle flag and Nascar disappeared?
Here’s one more thing nobody would miss: hearing even one more syllable uttered by Sen. Ted Cruz.
None of that will get past a federal judge. But it makes a statement.
See how that works? — M.T.