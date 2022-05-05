Until now, a group of Idaho legislators — largely older, white men — have been working to eliminate the reproductive health care rights of younger women.
Two years ago, they voted to criminalize abortion in the Gem State. Any health care provider who performed an abortion could face two to five years in prison.
Earlier this year, they incentivized civil lawsuits against health care providers. The father, grandparent, sibling, aunt or uncle of a fetus aborted after about the sixth week could file suit and collect at least $20,000.
Exceptions for victims of rape and incest weren’t worth the paper they were written on. The woman would have to report her assailant to law enforcement. Two-thirds of rape victims remain silent.
It’s been a game of political pandering to the anti-abortion rights base of the GOP with no consequence — as long as the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision stood in the way.
Until now. According to a leaked first draft, five Supreme Court justices are ready to overturn Roe. Once that happens, Idaho’s anti-abortion laws are triggered into effect.
Of the people on the May 17 primary election ballot:
l Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, voted for both bills.
l Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, opposed criminalizing abortion but was absent when the bill to incentivize lawsuits came up for a vote this year.
l The morally bankrupt Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, who is running for lieutenant governor voted against criminalizing abortion in 2020 but supported incentivizing lawsuits this year.
l Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, was absent on the 2020 bill but voted for the 2022 measure.
l Freshmen Sen. Robert Blair, R-Kendrick, and Reps. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, and Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, all voted for the 2022 anti-abortion bill.
So before you send them back to Boise — or opt to elect someone else in their place — you might want to get a commitment about how they’re going to restore, adjust or eliminate the reproductive health care rights of yourselves, your wives, sisters, daughters and friends.
For instance, how about pinning them down on these points:
l How much further are they willing to go?
Would they choose to prosecute Idaho women who get abortions, including those who obtain a medication abortion?
Would they seek to prosecute Idaho women — and anyone who helps them — who travel to obtain an abortion in states where that remains legal?
How about Idaho employers who have mentioned the prospect of expanding health care insurance benefits to cover their employees’ expenses in obtaining an abortion in another state? Would they stop them?
How about so-called abortifacients, such as the morning after pill or even oral contraceptives? Would they outlaw those products in the state of Idaho?
Will they next turn toward investigating any woman who suffered a miscarriage?
And would they stop with abortion? Roe v. Wade is premised on the same rights of privacy that supports same-sex marriage. Is same-sex marriage endangered in the state of Idaho?
l If the law is implemented, would they mitigate some of its effects?
For instance, what are they prepared to do to spare the victims of rape and incest? Instead of requiring them to file a police report, would an affidavit stating the pregnancy was the result of nonconsensual sex be sufficient?
And would they amend the 2022 law to make it clear rapists and perpetrators of incest would be barred from bringing a lawsuit and collecting a sizeable reward?
How about doing something to prevent unwanted pregnancies? That means providing accessible and free contraception, regardless of age and economic status, at pharmacies — with the state paying the cost upfront much like COVID-19 vaccines are handled today.
And any state that bans abortion had better get serious about comprehensive sex education — including establishing boundaries, how to use contraception and where to obtain it — no later than middle school.
l At the same time, there are going to be more children born to families of limited means.
Will the state invest more resources in quality early childhood education?
How about spending money on child care subsidies and paid family leave for both parents?
Would these legislators finally do something about raising Idaho’s $7.25 an hour minimum wage so people could better afford to raise these children?
And while we’re at it, are they interested in beefing up state child protection and child support collection services?
l Or would they support deferring to women, their families and their doctors — and butt out — by repealing both laws? If there are not candidates out there willing to test that premise with voters, here’s betting there soon will be.
The power to rule is now with the Idaho Legislature.
But the decision about who serves in that Legislature still rests with you. — M.T.