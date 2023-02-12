If the Republican legislative leadership in Idaho doesn’t want to hear something, you can be darned sure they’ll eliminate the source.
Don’t like the joint House-Senate budget committee telling them the state needs to spend more money on schools or higher education?
Then strip Democrats of one vote and angle for a rule change intended to provide five of House Speaker Mike Moyle’s foot soldiers with leverage over any proposed budget.
Tired of having the ordinary Idaho voter repudiate the triad of legislative policies — education, health care and taxes — through the initiative process? Then make every effort, up to and including changing the state constitution, to effectively repeal the ability of people to make their own laws at the ballot box.
Suspect that younger people are leaning to the left?
Tell them their testimony at legislative committees is no longer welcome. And for good measure, make it incrementally more difficult for college students to vote in Idaho elections.
So is it any surprise when Rep. Megan Blanskma, R-Hammett, the House Republican floor leader, paints a bull’s-eye on the Office of Performance Evaluations?
You may not have heard of this legislative watchdog group.
But if you rely on volunteer emergency medical services, you’ve benefited from it. OPE drew a connection between 82% of those entities trying to make ends meet, staff shortages and slow response times.
If you’re caring for a spouse or parent with dementia, you had a voice at the table when OPE outlined steps the state could take to help.
And if you have a relative living in a nursing home, you might appreciate OPE’s critical analysis of the state team charged with oversight.
What really has stood out through the years, however, is OPE’s willingness to speak truth to power:
l As voters were engaged in repealing the anti-teacher “Luna laws,” named after then-state schools Superintendent Tom Luna in 2012, OPE uncovered “a strong undercurrent of despair among teachers who seem to perceive a climate that disparages their efforts and belittles their contributions.”
l Cutting taxes did not — as the GOP insisted — make Idaho more attractive for business expansion: “If the tax reduction affects the state’s ability to fund programs designed to improve nontax factors important to business, such as educated workforce or infrastructure, businesses may find the state unattractive.”
l House Speaker Moyle’s antipathy toward local government notwithstanding, county spending did not keep up with growth. During the 1996-2016 period, Idaho county budgets expanded at an inflated-adjusted rate of 27% while the population rose 39%.
l It would easily take $1 billion to bring Idaho’s crumbling school buildings up to just a “good” condition.
No wonder Moyle told Idaho Reports he considers the OPE investigations “biased.”
Not that he has been able to do much about it. The product of a partnership between the late Sen. Bruce Sweeney, D-Lewiston, and former House Speaker Bruce Newcomb, R-Burley during the mid-1990s, OPE answers to a Joint Legislative Oversight Committee, evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats.
Firing the OPE director takes a 75% majority vote, effectively giving either party a veto.
By a near-party-line vote Thursday, the House approved Blanksma’s attempt to overturn that. Now on its way to the Senate, the measure would disband JLOC and put OPE at the mercy of the Legislative Council — a group of legislative leaders that gives the GOP an 8-6 majority.
By a simple majority, the Legislative Council’s Republicans could fire OPE’s director.
Talk about a muzzled watchdog on a short leash.
“This is a complete transformation of OPE’s mission. It’s not just shifting it from one committee to another,” said House Democratic Leader Ilana Rubel of Boise. “They will no longer be able to do deep dive investigations into particular functions of state government. They would be transformed into just a very high level auditing organization that does very high level summaries of state agencies and contracts.”
All of which works out just fine for a GOP leadership whose message is quite clear: “Shut up. We don’t want to hear it.” — M.T.