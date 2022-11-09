Americans find unity in opposing President Trump

Eugene Robinson

Whatever Elon Musk thinks he’s trying to do with Twitter isn’t rocket science. Apparently, it’s much harder.

The powerful boosters made by Musk’s company SpaceX can propel humans and cargo into orbit and then, instead of tumbling chaotically to Earth, land gracefully upright like a ballerina completing a jete. But in trying to run a social media platform, Musk seems lost in space. That’s bad for Twitter users — and even worse for a world that could benefit from Musk’s undivided attention to tasks that really matter.

Tags

Recommended for you