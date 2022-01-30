Well, as promised or threatened — depending upon your point of view — here is the second part of my list of stories, articles and reports this month that I’d like to see in print.
l We’ll start with Gov. Jay Inslee’s $626 million, taxpayer-financed, carbon reduction proposal.
This program is designed to subsidize the purchase of electric cars, both new and used, along with more electric vehicle charging stations, renewable energy grants and various other measures to reduce the use of fossil fuels for heating, transportation, commercial and personal use.
Now, $626 million translates to $81.24 for every resident in the state, from an infant child to a senior living on a fixed income. So what are they going to get for this involuntary contribution? How much will carbon emissions be reduced? How soon will it occur? How much will global temperatures be reduced? How many fewer forest fires, low reservoir water levels, severe storms and everything else blamed on “climate change” will happen because of this program? Will Washington state residents receive a benefit greater than their expenditure or is this just a program to sop the governor’s ego?
l In the same vein, let’s talk about the job that Gov. Inslee lusted for, that of climate czar within the Biden administration, a job now held by career politician, John Kerry.
His job is to reduce America’s carbon footprint and thereby save the world from “human-caused global warming.” In this endeavor he’s been traveling around the world in private and public jets, conferring with other nations on how to get carbon dioxide out of the air. So, after almost a year’s time, let’s have a progress report on his efforts.
I would think that this would be important to the “green community” and that they would be anticipating such an account themselves. We can even make it fairly simple. What is the net amount of carbon dioxide that the work of Czar Kerry has removed from the atmosphere and how was it measured and calculated?
Somehow I doubt that even one molecule of carbon dioxide has been taken out of the system by Kerry’s efforts. Just like Gov. Inslee’s program, the spending of tax money on carbon reduction isn’t about accountable results. It’s about how much they can control your life and freedom.
l President Joe Biden’s open border policy has resulted in more than 2 million illegal aliens coming across the southern border this past year. Because liberal Democrats favor this policy in hopes of a new voting bloc, they are willing to overlook the deaths, exploitation, rapes and abuse that these illegal migrants suffer on their way up here from Central and South America due to Biden’s policy that the liberals encourage and voted for.
Now, as we read in the paper, we see that some of these people are being exploited within our own country. In Oregon, they are worked as virtual slaves at illegal marijuana farms — you know, the drug that does no harm — while being guarded by men with assault weapons. The workers are motivated and controlled by threats of harm to their families south of the border if they don’t work or if they try to escape.
Were you Biden voters so naive as to believe that the criminal element that is exploiting these people back in their homeland wouldn’t follow them north to continue their extortion racket?
Please tell us how well you sleep at night knowing that you’ve created this situation with your voting preference because right now, the compassion you show for your fellow human beings is pretty underwhelming.
l Does the name Darrel E. Brooks ring a bell?
How about Jackson Sparks?
Yes? No?
How about George Floyd? Him, you do remember because he was a man of color with a criminal background who died at the hands of a white police officer on video in Minneapolis, Minn. It was a terrible and unnecessary death to be sure and one that sparked riots, protests and months of coverage by the news media because a Black man died at the hands of a white cop.
In Waukesha, Wis., Darrel E. Brooks, a man of color, supposedly high on marijuana — you know, the drug that does no harm — used a red Ford Escape to plow through a Christmas parade this past November, injuring 62 people and killing six more of them. Nineteen children were among the injured and one of those 19 children, who was among the six killed, was Jackson Sparks, 8 years old, who died in the hospital the day after being struck by Brooks.
The victims are white, the perpetrator is Black and the news coverage is virtually nonexistent.
As one Waukesha resident said, “We don’t fit their agenda.”
The remaining victims were five women, ranging in age from 52 to 81, who were part of a dancing troupe that performed at parades. The media bias on this story is undeniable. But tell us all you Black Lives Matter Inc. supporters and marchers: How do you justify murals and monuments to one victim and nothing but an obituary and a gravestone for the others? Why didn’t you protest the unnecessary and untimely death of an 8-year-old boy?
Now why do I think that we’ll read a news article about and see a picture of a real live, pink-haired unicorn with a solid silver horn that can cure a teenage girl’s angst with a single touch before we read anything about the subjects I’ve detailed this month?
Because it has a greater chance of happening.
Covering the above subjects would require reporters to get up off their agenda and investigate while liberals would have to reexamine the policies they support, believe and espouse — and admit that some of them are wrong.
And unfortunately, neither is going to happen.
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.