Tuesday brought a change election to the city of Lewiston.
But voters elevated a familiar moderate rather than a firebrand to the mayor’s office while hedging their bets with a nuanced, balanced selection of city councilors.
By a nine-point margin, Lewiston terminated its five-decade-long city manager system, joining most Idaho cities that are governed by an elected mayor with executive powers and a six-member city council.
Call it a sign of the times. In the early 1900s, when Americans were enamored with science and engineering, cities sought out professional administration in place of politicians. More than a century later, people are disillusioned if not outright distrustful of expertise.
It hasn’t helped that the compensation package for outgoing City Manager Alan Nygaard came across as too generous — at least for the average Lewiston resident who was earning about one-fourth as much.
Throw in the perception that Lewiston City Hall had become unresponsive. Look no further than the attitude summed up by those who believed they were biting the bullet after decades of political neglect by investing in badly needed wastewaster and drinking water plant upgrades. However correct in principle, the political fallout of drastically raising city fees — vital to rebuilding the infrastructure — could be foreshadowed by the brown, unwatered lawns sprouting up around Lewiston during the summer heat waves.
Nor was this an anomaly fueled by a base of ideological voters. This desire for change was widespread. At an estimated 41 percent, turnout was robust — higher than at any time since the 2003 campaign, when a library bond issue was on the ballot. In-person voting was sufficient to overwhelm an early-voting lead for retaining the manager system.
But once they chose to be governed by a strong mayor, Lewiston voters embraced the embodiment of experience and political pragmatism. A former city sanitation director, Dan Johnson had 10 years of experience in the state Senate. His penchant for centrism earned him the animosity of the Idaho Freedom Foundation — which backfired when opponent Wilson Boots tried to capitalize on it.
Meanwhile, roughly two-thirds of the 3,694 people who voted yes on Proposition 1 to retain the manager abandoned the mayoral candidate who agreed with them — Councilor Bob Blakey.
All of which gave Johnson a 52 percent win, sufficient to avoid a December runoff election with Boots, who ran a distant second and 20 points behind.
Much the same pattern played out in the selection of the six new councilors:
l Incumbency — It was a wash. Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder won reelection; Councilor Kevin Kelly lost and former Mayor Jim Kleeburg won a new seat at the table.
l Prop. 1 —This, too, left no discernible pattern. Two of the councilors-elect — Kleeburg and Schroeder — supported the status quo. Two — Luke Blount and Kassee Forsmann — endorsed the mayor system. And two — Rick Tousley and Hannah Liedkie were agnostic.
l Face mask mandates — The issue that may have touched off the entire anti-manager ballot measure failed to produce a mandate. Two — Blount and Kleeburg — were opposed. But four more — Forsmann, Schroeder, Tousley and Liedke — did not share that view.
What explains that?
Perhaps a sophisticated, disciplined electorate.
Assuming everyone who completed a ballot had selected six city councilors, the election would have recorded nearly 9,200 more votes than it did. In other words, a lot of people undervoted.
Whether by accident or intent, this adds up to a bunch of new ingredients poured into the broth that is local government.
How will it taste come January?
To be continued. — M.T.