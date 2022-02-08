This editorial was published by the Idaho Press of Nampa.
———
Most of us are tired of hearing the phrase “unprecedented challenges” or one of its other iterations that have been repeated frequently since March 2020. But unfortunately, the challenges many Americans, including Idahoans, are facing are not precedented, and they are taking a toll.
To address this toll, we strongly encourage local officials — at the federal, state, county and city level — to prioritize mental health. This means funding early prevention in addition to providing resources for those who reach a crisis point.
A 2021 report from Mental Health in America ranked Idaho 50 out of 51 when it came to the prevalence of mental illness compared to access to care.
Idaho was also ranked 50th when it came to prevalence of mental illness in youth. Putting more social workers in schools would give students, who have experienced a tumultuous past couple of years, at least a first line of defense before reaching a breaking point.
The Boise Public Library system has made an important step in adding a mental health coordinator position to help navigate complicated social systems. During a recent city council meeting, the library director told the council that calls to the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline were up last year and that mental health needs are going unmet because of a lack of available facilities and providers.
Resources need to be put toward the people providing these vital services. A 2019 report by the Idaho Behavioral Health Alliance found the state has a “critical shortage” of behavioral health workers.
Funding for more programs and increased staffing for these programs starts at the federal and state levels, but it’s up to cities and counties to both advocate for these programs and dole out the money in the best way.
Lawmakers often focus on infrastructure, taxes and the economic issues — all of which are important — but we can’t forget the well-being of our residents when considering the top legislative priorities.
Attention and funding should be focused on upstream solutions, which will also ease the burden on police officers and jail systems. People who are experiencing a mental health crisis should not end up incarcerated or in emergency rooms, where caring for them is much more expensive and not designed to adequately meet their needs.
As Idahoans, we also have the onus to create an environment where our family, friends and neighbors feel empowered to seek help when needed, free from stigma. For instance, veterans, many of whom carry with them post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, have a number of resources available to them but the stigma of appearing “broken” can often get in the way.
If you need help, please ask for it.
Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached by call or text at (208) 398-4357.
Pathways Community Crisis Center of Southwest Idaho is located at 7192 Potomac Drive, Boise, and can be reached at (833) 527-4747.