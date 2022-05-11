Brent Crane is a Nampa businessman with 16 years experience in the Idaho House.
This Republican lawmaker has no clinical knowledge about pre-natal or post-natal care.
He’s no recognized expert on child development.
He certainly does not practice gynecology or obstetrics.
He’s not trained as a psychologist or mental health counselor.
But he’s about to become the arbiter of reproductive rights for the women of this state.
If the draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion reversing 49 years of precedent set by the 1973 Roe v.Wade decision is delivered, the constitutional right of abortion will be erased, leaving it to legislators to decide. Idaho has already passed two trigger laws — threatening to imprison any physician who provides an abortion and empowering bounty hunters — including rapists — to seek at least $20,000 in civil judgments against health care providers who perform the procedure.
But if the state goes further than that, it will be up to, Crane, the House State Affairs Committee chairman, to decide what gets considered and what dies in his desk drawer.
Obviously, Crane thinks he’s equal to the task.
There he was on Idaho Public Television’s “Idaho Reports” Friday, enthusiastically pontificating on what might and might not get his legislative nod:
l Yes, he said, to bearing down on pharmaceuticals, whether that’s medication abortions or contraceptives such as IUDs or the morning after pill.
“I would. Absolutely. There is some concern, health concerns, actually, with the medication to the woman. You know, they mail the medication to the woman. She takes it. They can sometimes have a reaction to that. So from a health concern perspective, yes, I think we need to take a look at that legislation or look at legislation that would deal with those prescribing those particular abortifacients.”
Crane got into hot water when he lumped the morning after pill and IUDs with abortifacients, which abort a fetus. Later on, he clarified that he has no issue with IUDs but left the door open to looking into emergency contraceptives.
That’s not inconsistent, by the way. Whether they’re hostile to contraception or buy into the idea that by preventing a fertilized egg from implanting in the womb, the oral contraceptive is an abortifacient, Idaho GOP lawmakers have resisted making the pill more accessible — up to and including allowing pharmacists to refuse to dispense the product.
l No, he said, he would not entertain any bill to prosecute women who get abortions.
“Rep. (Heather) Scott talked to me about that particular legislation and I told her, I said, ‘In my committee, I’m not going to hear that bill that puts a woman on trial for murder. If you’ll take that portion of the bill out, if you’ll put the doctor on trial for murder, which trues up exactly with what we already have in Idaho statutes, then we can talk about having a hearing on your bill. ... However, there are still reasonable people in the Legislature who are going to ensure that extreme bills like that are not going to get a hearing.”
l No, he said. You can forget any bill that interferes with an Idaho woman traveling to another state, such as Oregon or Washington, to obtain abortion services where they remain legal.
“No, I would not (hear it) because an individual still has the right to travel. And if they’re legal in the state of Oregon and if a woman in Idaho chooses to travel to Oregon, that’s a decision she’s making to travel to Oregon. When the government is stepping in and restricting people’s ability to travel, that’s a scary place to be.”
l Yes, he’s good with getting more resources — formula, diapers, health care, housing — to women forced under Idaho’s laws to carry unplanned pregnancies to term.
No, he’s not good with the state of Idaho providing those resources directly.
Instead, Crane would contract with private organizations, such as Stanton Health Care — founded by anti-abortion rights advocate Brandi Swindell of Boise.
“Now from a Republican perspective, we would prefer that that’s done in the private sector with some of those organizations that I’ve mentioned. So always, Republicans are looking forward. Is there a private solution rather than a government solution? So we will look to see what we can do to come alongside those private organizations. Might the government have to play a role? They might have to. And if so, I think you’ll see a Republican Legislature stand tall and do the right thing.”
And why does this man get a choice in the matter?
Because the U.S. Supreme Court is about to say Idaho women no longer do. — M.T.