Idaho voters displayed their wisdom and humanity by expanding Medicaid coverage to low-income adults.
In approving a 2018 ballot measure by nearly 61%, they’ve been proved right.
Idaho lawmakers who fought ardently to stop them have been proved wrong.
Yet, the mental acuity of House Health and Welfare Committee Chairman John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, seems to be encased in ice.
He wants to repeal health care coverage for more than 100,000 Idahoans. He says the number of people Medicaid expansion serves — even after those who are deemed ineligible are culled from the system in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era — is too high.
“In conversations that I’ve had, I think we need to take a real good look at what this program is costing us and what benefits we’re getting out of it,” Vander Woude told a panel that had just a few weeks earlier recommended retaining expansion.
Is Vander Woude suggesting Idahoans, who voted for a program on the premise that it might help 62,000 uninsured or under-insured Idahoans, would reject it out of hand because it turned out the need for Medicaid expansion was even greater?
Is Vander Woude determined to withhold the kind of preventive care that will keep more of his fellow Idahoans healthier and out of emergency rooms?
And contrary to the assertions of those who opposed expansion five years ago, it turns out 80% of the adults who qualified for Medicaid expansion are working. In a state with a critical shortage of labor, would Vander Woude have more of them become unable to work for longer periods of time because of untreated illness or injury?
Set aside that admirable Idaho virtue that we are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.
What about the bottom line?
There again, the voters have been vindicated.
Before Medicaid expansion, Idahoans paid 100% of the medical care available to the uninsured — either through property taxes for the county medically indigent funds, state taxes to the Catastrophic Health Care program, state care of inmates and through shifting the costs of treating the uninsured onto those who could afford to pay health insurance premiums.
Under Medicaid expansion, the state’s share of the program comes to $67.4 million. Repeal Medicaid expansion and that cost rises by about $10 million.
Plus the state would decline the federal government providing 90 cents on the dollar — or about $803 million.
Think about what that buys.
At the behest of the Idaho Hospital Association, economist Steve Peterson concluded:
l The influx of federal Medicaid dollars adds $1.26 billion in gross economic activity.
l It adds $713 million to Idaho’s gross domestic product.
l Medicaid expansion contributed to 9,250 jobs.
l That level of economic activity generated $14.11 million in sales tax revenues. It added $8.97 million in property tax collections. And it produced $14.8 million in income tax receipts. In all, that’s nearly $38 million in new taxes, plus a net $10 million reduction in the state’s operating costs.
It’s also propped up the sagging financial foundations of Idaho’s smallest, rural hospitals.
With fewer than 25 beds, 27 of Idaho’s hospitals are deemed critical access hospitals. Many of them are located in communities that lack employers large enough to provide widespread employee health insurance. So the people served by those hospitals are either uninsured or under-insured. When they seek care, the hospital provides it. But if it can’t shift the expense onto patients with resources or find support from private foundations, these smaller, rural hospitals have to write off the costs. Some can absorb it. But in any given year, a half-dozen of these rural hospitals are on the cusp of financial distress.
Much of this was known at the time of Proposition 2 on the 2018 ballot.
Given all that, any reasonable person would concede his error and move on. Vander Woude won’t.
Only a politician who has lost both his respect for and his fear of the voters would act this way. — M.T.