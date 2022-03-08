This editorial was published by the Post Register of Idaho Falls.
———
Janice McGeachin just had a rough week.
The thing is, she brought that upon herself. And there’s no indication she feels any remorse.
What brought about the latest firestorm involving Idaho’s lieutenant governor, now running to take over fellow Republican Gov. Brad Little’s office? McGeachin gave video comments during the third annual America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) Feb. 25 in Orlando, the day after Russia invaded Ukraine.
The biggest problem with that is who organizes AFPAC: Nick Fuentes, a young white nationalist political commentator and live streamer described by the Anti-Defamation League as a white supremacist. The tone of the conference overall was radical.
Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio spoke at the conference and received cheers when he stated, “I have the reputation of being the biggest racist in the country.”
The conference also featured Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, and Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers.
Just before Greene spoke, when you watch video from the conference, you’ll see Fuentes giving a fiery address himself.
“They say about America, they say, ‘diversity is our strength.’ ” Fuentes told the audience. “And I look at China, I look at Russia. Can we give a round of applause for Russia?” The response was loud applause and cheers, Fuentes pumping his fist and saying “Yes. Yes.” There were chants of “Putin, Putin.” Fuentes pumped his fist again and said, “Absolutely.”
At first, Greene told CBS News that she was not aware of Fuentes or the group’s views, but she later defended her attendance in a statement which read in part, “It doesn’t matter if I’m speaking to Democrat union members or 1,200 young conservatives who feel cast aside and marginalized by society,” referring to “the Pharisees in the Republican Party” attacking her.
Rogers was censured by the Arizona State Senate for calling for political violence during her AFPAC speech. Rogers — who McGeachin has spoken highly of in public appearances with supporters — called for Jan. 6 insurrectionist, white nationalist leader and Holocaust denier Vincent James Foxx to run for office. Foxx also appeared at AFPAC. What was part of his contribution in his speech? “We must have a deep desire to dominate without mercy.”
In her video, McGeachin said in part, “I need freedom fighters all over this country who are willing to stand up and fight ... even when that means fighting amongst our own ranks.
“... Congratulations on your third annual event and keep up the good work fighting for our country.”
McGeachin hasn’t backed down from her part in the conference. In a statement issued Feb. 26, she said, “The media wants us to play a guilt-by-association game where conservatives (and only conservatives) are accused of believing everything ever said by anyone with whom they share a stage. Don’t tell me what I believe. Listen to my words.
“I support America First policies including individual liberty, election integrity, a strong and secure border, school choice, energy independence, reducing taxes and regulations, and supporting American businesses.
“I was invited to submit a video to AFPAC, and I took the opportunity to share my views about these vital America First policies.
“I do not and have never supported identity politics or other discriminatory views that only seek to divide us and not unite us. Anyone who actually listens to what I say or who pays attention to what I’ve done in my many years of service knows this is true.”
The thing is, AFPAC was full of identity politics and discriminatory views with Fuentes mentioning the “secret sauce” of “young white men” (did we mention he’s opposed to women’s right to vote?). What part of this event was meant to unite us?
Based on McGeachin’s post-appearance statement, it appears she just saw or heard the words “America First” and jumped in feet first without looking into the depth of the mess. Did she not do any vetting into the group?
The reaction she’s getting is far-reaching and mostly negative. Take Back Idaho — a conservative group — has called for her to resign. According to a report in the Idaho Capital Sun, she asked Dan Fink, a Boise rabbi at Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel, to join an antisemitism task force the same day she spoke at AFPAC. Fink reportedly encouraged her not to speak at white nationalist events.
McGeachin is showing, especially in this case, she has a tendency to not think things through. Her missteps are adding up. That’s a trait we wouldn’t want in a governor.
Traits we need in a governor include sound reasoning, true leadership, not just looking for cheap exposure. Janice McGeachin wants to be the leader of the state. She shouldn’t be based on her actions.