Marty Trillhaase complained in his May 27 Cheers and Jeers column that Nez Perce County’s strong leaders were disserved by the Idaho Commission for Reapportionment’s actions. He may be disappointed in his ability to inspire leadership that suits him in Nez Perce County. For that he needs to look in the mirror.
Blaming our commission just sounds like more whining. Instead, we need leadership.
Strong leaders get community support. We need to be fostering them. But the redistricting commission did not have that job.
The redistricting commission was not tasked with pleasing everyone. Our chore was to serve the state of Idaho, the Idaho Constitution and the U.S. Constitution. To satisfy the incredibly complicated geography and population distribution of this very oddly shaped and fast-growing state, the split of Nez Perce County made the most sense.
I’m sorry it doesn’t please you, Marty. But that was not our job.
The Idaho Supreme Court unanimously upheld our actions. But Ada County has appealed their suit to the U.S. Supreme Court. They didn’t like what we did any more than Trillhaase. And they are making Ada County taxpayers support their gripe.
During my months on the commission, we took hundreds of citizens’ public testimony. Some made good sense for combining “communities of interest.” We did our best to follow such advice.
But often the testimony was how one community didn’t want to be combined with “those guys.” And “those guys” usually had a different political affiliation that the individual giving the testimony.
Why can’t we find some common ground? Why do Idahoans of different political affiliations abhor connection, Marty? Idaho statutes prohibited the commission from considering party affiliation (and incumbents) as we drew lines. Such is the definition of “gerrymandering.”
Trillhaase’s gripe that his district now may be more radical Republican than moderate is not the fault of the redistricting commission. If one is not happy with the politics of one’s neighbors, it’s time to move or start some healthy conversations.
The Lewiston Tribune has launched this effort. Good for them. I read the opinions of some pretty fringe pontificators weekly. They haven’t persuaded me. They need to do better.
But for Trillhaase to think that his disappointment in his representation lies at the feet of our commission is more a symptom of what ails us than a meaningful criticism.
Start persuading.
Listen to and read the opinions of your neighbors. Then pause, collect your thoughts, and state your own position. It’s amazing what can happen.
I’m sorry you didn’t like our map, Marty. We didn’t have you in mind when we drew it.
Schmidt, a former state senator who represented Latah and Benewah counties, served as co-chairman of the six-member Idaho Commission for Reapportionment.