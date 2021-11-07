The Idaho Legislature is about to go on an out-of-season hunting trip.
Who cares if there is nothing to shoot at?
Only the Idaho taxpayer, who bears the burden for this political theater.
Other than finalizing the House Ethics Committee’s recommended censure of Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, for exposing to public ridicule the woman who has accused former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of raping her, there’s nothing before the Legislature that cannot wait until it convenes on Jan. 10.
Republican lawmakers, mostly those in the House, are torqued at the Biden administration’s intent to impose a COVID-19 vaccination mandate on private firms with 100 employees or more. So back to Boise they go on Nov. 15.
Talk about premature.
The Occupational Safety and Health administration just published that rule. It sets Jan. 4 as the deadline. But there are details about who must comply and how. So the state’s legal team will need some time to analyze what’s in the rule and where it would be vulnerable to a legal challenge.
At any rate, what does the Idaho Legislature expect to do?
It’s one thing to say state and local employees can’t help implement this federal rule — as members of the Federalism Committee suggest. But federal officials typically enforce federal laws.
If this is going to be another one of the Legislature’s attempts at nullification, rhetoric will once again rush into reality: The U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause trumps their authority.
There’s no need to bring 105 lawmakers back to Boise prematurely to start a legal fight. Gov. Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden are at the ready.
Don’t forget the legal cloud hanging over anything lawmakers attempt to do in November. This is not a special session, called by Gov. Little as required by the Idaho Constitution. This is a figment of House members’ imagination that they could remain permanently in session simply by recessing rather than formally adjourning last May. Because the Senate in fact did adjourn, you’ll get an argument about whether the Legislature is actually adjourned for the year and whether any legislation passed in this extended session is valid.
To top it off, the GOP-controlled Senate may not be on board.
Speaking to the Idaho Statesman’s Hayat Norimine last month, Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said he’d rather the House conclude the Giddings censure and return home. Dealing with federal vaccine mandates is “complicated enough” that senators could simply choose to hold off dealing with it until the regular session convenes, he said.
One disturbing alternative would be to establish a precedent — regardless of whether next year’s constitutional amendment passes — that leads to a de facto year-round Legislature.
Why risk all that?
If Republican lawmakers are so determined to fight a vaccine mandate, they’ll be in a stronger position in about 10 weeks.
They can rely on the text of the rule.
They can draw on feedback from private employers and workers.
The state’s lawyers will have pored over the details.
And other states also challenging the Biden administration mandate may have come up with their own strategies.
Other than creating an illusion of action, what do these lawmakers expect to accomplish? — M.T.