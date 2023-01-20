CHEERS ... to Lewiston School District maintenance supervisor Cory Eller.
When there’s a snowstorm, you find Eller and his crew snowplowing at 2 a.m.
When a school building gets flooded, it’s Eller’s team who spends the weekend cleaning things up enough to avoid disrupting the workweek.
And when a heating system fails in the middle of the night, Eller gets the call.
Eller was home with the flu early Wednesday when the phone rang. A reservoir in Lewiston’s Sunset Addition ruptured, making the potable water supply unreliable for those served by the city water system. Since students had not yet left for classes at three elementary and one preschool campus, their classes could be canceled for the day. But buses were already destined for Jenifer Middle and Lewiston High schools.
Schools such as Sacajawea Middle School served by the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District were not affected.
Eller got busy. First the maintenance team secured enough water and water dispensers from two retailers to serve about 580 students and staff at Jenifer as well as nearly 1,500 students and staff at the high school.
Next came securing enough additional water and dispensers — from Idaho Ice — to resume classes for another 875 students at the elementary schools Thursday morning.
They may not know Eller’s name, but 2,500 Lewiston families are in his debt.
JEERS ... to Anna Miller, education policy director for the Idaho Freedom Foundation, and Boise State University political science professor Scott Yenor.
This week they badly distorted what’s going on in Moscow schools.
At issue is a sex education program available to eighth-graders. At one time, the program — known as “Reducing the Risk” — featured a video using cartoons to teach condom use.
Here’s what Miller and Yenor ignored:
l No child was in that classroom without his parent’s knowledge and consent. Prior to any instruction, parents are contacted, provided information about the curriculum and given the opportunity to opt-in.
That’s completely in harmony with Idaho law, which says: “ ...The primary responsibility for family life and sex education, including moral responsibility, rests upon the home and the church and the schools can only complement and supplement those standards which are established in the family.”
l The video Miller and Yenor slammed is no longer in use. While there were no complaints from parents, educators concluded it was problematic about two years ago. But Miller and Yenor gave them no credit for what would be, in the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s view, self-correcting.
l While abstinence is the program’s primary focus, knowledge of contraception is vital for young people. You’d think a state leadership intent on stamping out abortion would agree.
This isn’t the first time Miller and Yenor exaggerated the case against “Reducing the Risk.” Last year, they accused the program of promoting “porn literacy” — a claim debunked by fact-checkers from Boise’s KTVB to the Associated Press, from the Inlander to Idaho Education News.
JEERS ... to state Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa.
When it comes to tossing away your hard-earned tax dollars to educate the children of Idaho’s economic elites in private schools, he’s second to none.
But his arguments need work.
For instance, he says siphoning resources into private schools benefits public education by creating “a free market solution for education.”
If you give Toyota 10% of Ford’s revenues, how does that help Ford compete?
Next comes this claim: “If the return on investment isn’t there, at some point we have to put a new horse in the race.”
Talk about a double standard. Public schools are accountable for every investment the public makes. Once they get your voucher money, however, private schools are under no obligation to tell you anything.
As far as a “return on investment,” no less than the conservative Heritage Foundation gives Idaho schools its highest marks. No state allocates less per student. But because Idaho gets a bigger bang for the buck, “Heritage ranks Idaho third in the nation for education freedom overall and first for return on investment,” Heritage’s Jason Bedrick and Jonathan Butcher wrote last year in the Idaho Statesman.
CHEERS ... to Idaho state schools Superintendent Debbie Critchfield.
Her fence-straddling days on the issue of school vouchers may not be over — but they seem to be on the wane.
At least that’s how it sounded Monday.
Responding to Rep. Dale Hawkins, R-Fernwood, Critchfield said, “There is no support for vouchers, or something that would take away from our public schools. I can’t get on board.”
That same day, Critchfield gave this response to Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton: “I want public schools to be a school of choice.”
Is that too much to ask from the person Idahoans elected to champion their public schools?
Maybe. By Wednesday, Critchfield backpeddled. As Idaho Education News’ Kevin Richert noted, Critchfield said she’d support expanding the state’s Empowering Parents grants program to support scholarships for private schools.
JEERS ... to House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star.
He wants more control over the budget process.
If he gets it, you can count on this much: Idaho will take another step toward supporting a full-time Legislature.
One of the few things that keeps Idaho lawmakers efficient is a joint budget committee made up of 10 senators and 10 House members. Rather than two committees duplicating themselves, this joint panel hears the same testimony. It reviews the same budget numbers. And it acts as one group in writing spending blueprints for the House and Senate to consider.
Moyle’s plan would give as few as five senators or five House members on the 20-member panel a veto over every major area of government — schools, higher education, prisons and transportation.
But he doesn’t mind prolonging the process.
What’s usually over by the first week of March could extend into the spring. Mischief is Moyle’s mission. How does that work for you? — M.T.