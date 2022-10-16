On the Nov. 8 ballot is Senate Joint Resolution 102 — a constitutional amendment that would enable Idaho lawmakers for the first time in 130 years to call themselves back into special session for any reason at any time.

Today, only the governor can convene lawmakers in Boise after they’ve formally adjourned their regular three-monthlong session each spring — and only he can set the agenda. It’s one of the few remaining restraints on the Legislature’s authority over your lives.

