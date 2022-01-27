By now, it’s clear the Idaho Legislature does not deliver what Idahoans want.
But don’t blame the politicians in Boise.
First, take a good long look in the mirror.
However much Idahoans prefer property tax relief, it’s income tax cuts they’re going to get. Even worse, the massive $600 million bill proposed by Gov. Brad Little that is now sailing through the GOP-controlled Legislature would distribute most of its benefits to corporations and wealthy families by lowering the top rate and making it even more regressive by compressing the brackets.
Meanwhile, property taxes on homes are skyrocketing. Owner-occupied residences now account for 71% of all property tax collections — up from nearly 61% just a decade ago. And if homeowners pay a greater share of those taxes, someone else pays less. In this case, taxes collected from owners of commercial property dropped nearly 12% in two years.
It’s not gone unnoticed. The newest Boise State University Public Policy Survey shows once again the political disconnect between the public interest and the Capitol agenda:
l Overall, taxes continue to fall well below Idahoans’ top priority. The issue is ranked sixth — behind No. 1 education, jobs and the economy, health care, housing and the environment. What’s more, the share of people who rate taxes most highly is slipping.
l The issues have flipped. A year ago, slightly more people favored income tax relief over property tax cuts. Today, 38% want property taxes reduced vs. 37% who focus on income taxes. That’s true of Republicans, Democrats and independents.
l People are unhappier about their property taxes. Now, a plurality — 46% — says taxes are too high. A year ago, the largest group — 44% — was content with what they paid.
All of which can be laid at the Legislature’s door.
Republicans froze the top benefit of the Homestead Exemption — intended to shield half the value of a modest home from taxation — just as the surge in Idaho’s residential market began. It should be pegged at $174,229. Instead, lawmakers left it at $125,000. So two-thirds of Idaho’s homeowners are paying more property tax than they should.
That same group of politicians neglected the Property Tax Reduction program — otherwise known as the circuit breaker — through 15 years of inflation. To make matters worse, they’ve attached an asset test to the circuit breaker, which means hundreds of low-income seniors and veterans will lose that benefit beginning this year.
Lawmakers’ preference for income tax cuts has produced the most underfunded schools in the country, so parents are forced to ante up record amounts of local supplemental property taxes — this year it’s $218.2 million — to fill in the gaps.
And it was the GOP under the leadership of then-Gov. Jim Risch that in 2006 repealed a stable property tax system supporting all public schools on an equalized basis and substituted it with one that widened the gap between wealthy and poor communities.
Yet the Idaho Legislature pays no price when it ignores the clamor for property tax relief — and has little incentive for getting it right.
Why?
Because the voters out there are operating under the delusion that cities, counties and local taxing districts control the property tax system.
Says the BSU survey: 54% hold local officials responsible for their property tax bills; only 30% recognize that the Legislature sets the rules.
Local officials spend the money, but the Legislature decides how much can be collected.
It’s the Legislature that leaves local governments virtually no alternative to the property tax.
And it’s the Legislature that chooses winners and losers in terms of who carries the heavier tax burden.
If that many voters can get so much wrong, it’s no wonder the Legislature wiggles off the hook. — M.T.