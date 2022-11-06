Democrat politicians love to spend your money. And when they can’t get enough of your money to spend through taxation, they’ll go out and print some more and make the money that they allow you to keep worth even less then it is now. So you have to ask yourself: Why should I vote for someone who cares more about the money they can take out of my pocket than my ability to support and raise my family?

Several columnists and letter writers to this page have tried to say that the current inflation that we are experiencing is not the fault of the Joe Biden administration. Such a view shows an almost complete lack of knowledge about basic economics and a denial of reality about who is responsible for it.

Tags

Recommended for you