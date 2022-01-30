Let’s dispense with this myth:
“We the unvaccinated are not putting the vaccinated at risk.”
It wasn’t true when a woman spoke those words last November to an Idaho Legislature convened to block COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
And it certainly wasn’t true on Jan. 7 when 33-year-old Katherine Jane Ripley died in a Moscow emergency room because a regional hospital system clogged with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients could not provide the treatment that might have spared her life.
Are you still spreading false narratives about vaccination?
Do you still believe your choice to remain unvaccinated is a personal one?
Then search your conscience while you’re thinking about Katie.
A cancer survivor who did everything right — including getting two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine — Ripley came down with pneumonia on Jan. 6. All things being equal, she should have been transferred from Gritman Medical Center, a critical access hospital, to a larger facility with the capacity to provide the kind of intensive care she required.
But the unvaccinated — who account for 80 percent of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients at St. Alphonsus Hospital System in southern Idaho, for example — have once again overwhelmed the health care system.
An unvaccinated person has a five-times greater risk of getting infected with COVID-19 — and a 14-times greater risk of dying from it.
Nonetheless, Idaho has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S. at 51.2 percent.
Nor is that likely to change; a bare 51 percent majority told the recent Boise State University public policy survey they’d advise others to get the shot.
So for 20 hours, Gritman staffers and Katie’s family members worked the phone lines, frantically trying to find an ICU unit anywhere in Idaho, Montana or Washington where she could get help.
Instead, the young woman died from sepsis.
“And from my understanding in a normal year, it wouldn’t have been a problem — she would have been Life Flighted out in no time flat and, you know, gotten the services that she needed,” Katie’s father, Kai Eiselein, told the Lewiston Tribune’s Rachel Sun. “And maybe she would have lived. Maybe not, but, again, she would have had that chance.”
Perhaps you still can disregard how infectious the omicron variant has proven to be.
Maybe you’re able to shrug off reports of breakthrough infections sending vaccinated hospital staffers home sick — thereby further taxing the system.
And possibly it’s news to you how the latest COVID-19 wave has contributed toward a crimped blood supply — not only further constricting hospital resources but putting trauma victims at risk as well.
But how do you deny this summation from Katie’s family: “There were no beds available, thanks to unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.”
This is not the first time a young woman’s needless suffering finally broke through Idaho’s complacency. Midway through the last decade, the state’s political establishment turned a deaf ear to the suffering of working class Idahoans too poor to afford health insurance. They refused to accept the federal government’s Medicaid expansion program.
They could disregard cold statistics suggesting the state was losing anywhere from 150 to 811 lives a year because people could not get preventive treatment.
Then Jenny Steinke of Idaho Falls put a face and a name to the narrative.
Unable to get medical insurance, the 36-year-old woman fended off escalating waves of asthma with over the counter inhalers — until she went into respiratory arrest. She stopped breathing en route to the hospital. Three days later, she died.
It was “death by poverty,” said Jenny’s mother-in-law, Clella Steinke.
However much her tale failed to move obstinate Republican lawmakers, it resonated with ordinary Idahoans — who by 2018 passed Medicaid expansion through a ballot initiative campaign.
Let Katie’s story inspire you in a similar way.
Real lives are at stake.
These are your neighbors, your friends and your family.
It’s your call: Do you help or hurt? But there is no in between.
“If a few people will get vaccinated and maybe that’ll keep the bed open for somebody from a car accident or a fall or whatever,” Eiselein said. “And if that other person can have that (bed) and survive, then maybe my kid’s death wasn’t completely in vain.”
What will you say to the next Katie out there? — M.T.