The Idaho Legislature has been in session less than two weeks and already a pattern is forming.
See if you can connect the dots:
l On Monday, freshman Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, made what looks like his initial assault on the rights of women who become pregnant due to rape or incest. Idaho purports to exclude those victims from one of the toughest abortion bans in the United States. But that exemption is barely worth the paper it’s written on because it requires the woman to file a police report, something most are unwilling to do.
Last year, Herndon got something similar adopted by the Idaho Republican Convention.
Before the Senate State Affairs Committee blocked the move, Democratic floor leader Melissa Wintrow of Boise asked whether a 13-year-old rape victim — “one of the most intimate and violent experiences she might have in her life” would be “forced to carry that pregnancy to term.”
Essentially, said Herndon: Yes. What’s more, the victim ought to be happy to do so.
“Some people could describe the situation that you’re talking about as the opportunity to have a child in those terrible circumstances, if the rape actually occurred,” Herndon said.
l Last week, freshman Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, introduced himself as something of an amateur gynecologist to his colleagues on the House Agricultural Affairs Committee.
“I’m a lifelong dairy farmer. Retired. Still own part of the dairy. Grew up on the farm. I’ve milked a few cows. Spent most of my time walking behind lines of cows. So if you want some ideas on repro (reproduction) and the women’s health thing, I have some definite opinions,” he said with a chuckle.
Nelsen subsequently apologized and noted that during his campaign, he argued against government intervention in personal choices.
“I absolutely respect women and the right to choose their own health care,” he said.
Let’s wait and see how he votes.
As things stand, this looks like Michael Kinsley’s version of a gaffe: “when a politician tells the truth — some obvious truth he isn’t supposed to say.”
l A year ago, state Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, volunteered his 6-year-old grandson would be better off taking up cigarette smoking than reading an edgy book. Now Skaug wants to demolish the budget of any city that doesn’t enforce Idaho’s abortion ban to his liking by withholding state sales tax revenue sharing dollars.
“If we allow cities to start sliding away from the laws that are felonies in the state and say, ‘Well, we’re just not going to enforce those,’ then we’re going to end up like Portland or Seattle and the anarchy that has started to enter those cities,” he said.
The target here is the city of Boise, a relative blue island in Idaho’s sea of red. City officials passed a resolution limiting funding and resources to investigate abortion providers.
So what?
Nobody’s getting prosecuted for an abortion unless a third party comes forward and files a complaint — presumably with the county prosecuting attorney. It’s not going to be a huge distraction. But you have to ask at a time when people, including those living in Idaho, are worried about violent crime and serious drugs, if chasing down abortion claims is what police should be doing?
So what is the common denominator here?
Herndon, Nelson and Skaug are all men.
They’re all Republicans.
They all seem willing to ignore public opinion.
Commissioned by the Idaho Statesman of Boise, SurveyUSA last year found 51% of Idahoans oppose most restrictions on abortion. That includes more than a third of Idaho Republicans.
Extending an exception for rape victims had the support of 80% and exceptions for incest victims found support among 69%.
And here’s one more: They neither fear nor respect Idaho women.
Makes you wonder what’s coming in Week 3, doesn’t it? — M.T.