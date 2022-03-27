Boiled down, being a governor is about money — where to get it and how to spend it.
The governor is Idaho’s chief budget officer.
It’s the governor who drafts the budget blueprint, persuades the Legislature to pass it and then implements it.
It’s also the governor who stands alone if an economic downturn or an emergency requires a drastic change — such as spending cuts to bring the state into compliance with its constitutional prohibition against deficit spending.
You now have an insight into how Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin would rise to that occasion provided she ousts Gov. Brad Little in the upcoming May 17 primary election.
McGeachin — who has asserted that “even if my opponent is not incompetent, he is certainly indifferent” to Idahoans’ concerns — has proven herself culpable on both counts when it comes to basic budgeting.
Appropriated almost $200,000 to run her part-time office, McGeachin is drowning in red ink of her own making.
It starts with her decision last year to disregard Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s advice by hiring an attorney who told her what she wanted to hear — that she was under no obligation to release public records from her inquisition into “critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism” in the state’s public schools.
A judge sided with reporters on that point, saddling McGeachin with an obligation to pay the $28,974 those reporters incurred in attorneys fees. After she paid the bill in October, McGeachin had two options:
l Convince her fellow Republicans in the Legislature to bail her out.
l Adjust her spending during the next eight months to balance the books by June 30, the close of the fiscal year.
She did neither.
Earlier this month, the Legislature’s budget-writing committee declined to approve additional funding in McGeachin’s current budget. The question never came up, presumably because the committee’s two co-chairmen declined to place it on the agenda.
Then on March 11, when the panel approved McGeachin’s new budget for the coming year, nobody — not even her allies such as the morally bankrupt Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird — made any motion to help her or vote against the prevailing side.
And rather than curtail spending, McGeachin expanded her staff with a part-time administrative aide, driving up her personnel costs from $10,834 in January to $14,385 in February.
That difference proved crucial.
In what may be unprecedented, Little’s Division of Financial Management on March 17 told McGeachin she was out of money.
Her budget would close $15,373 in the red by June 30. Even if she laid off her employees — Chief of Staff Jordan Watters resigned his $48,405-a-year job last week — McGeachin’s office would be about $6,073 behind when the budget closes.
She can’t borrow funds against next year’s budget, so that leaves one option: Sometime in the middle of May, the state will stop paying McGeachin’s salary of $48,405 for the rest of the fiscal cycle.
In other words, a state office — albeit a minor one — will be closed to the public for six weeks.
This kind of breakdown makes one wonder how Gov. McGeachin would manage a sudden drop in state revenues or even a catastrophe — such as the 1976 Teton Dam failure — that comes three weeks before the budget year ends.
It’s a personal failure. There are two people working for McGeachin who could be out on the street because she was profligate with her budget.
It’s a political failure. Idaho’s lawmakers know all about disregarding Wasden’s advice, proceeding ahead, losing in court and paying the other side’s attorneys costs. How could McGeachin fail to win their sympathy for additional sums? If she can’t secure $29,000 today, how is she going to persuade people of her own party to enact her gubernatorial budget priorities?
And it’s a failure of credibility for a would-be governor.
Any politician with at least a modest sense of self-preservation would do anything to avoid such a humiliation.
If McGeachin can’t look out for herself any better than that, what makes you think she’ll look out for you? — M.T.