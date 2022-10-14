Dorothy Moon is a fine one to question the loyalty of any Idaho Republican.
But the chairwoman of the Idaho GOP took it upon herself Tuesday to disinvite out of the party 50 prominent longtime Republicans — many of them past and present officeholders — because they think former Congressman Raul Labrador would make a crummy attorney general while Democratic nominee Tom Arkoosh would be pretty good at that job.
There are some heavy-hitters among that crowd, not the least of which is former Idaho Gov. and GOP Chairman Phil Batt, along with Senate State Affairs Committee Chairwoman Patti Anne Lodge, R-Caldwell, former Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Denton Darrington, R-Declo, former Idaho first lady Lori Otter, former Secretary of State Ben Ysursa and former Sen. Joe Stegner, R-Lewiston.
Moon insinuated they had betrayed the party.
“If individual Republicans have decided to support another candidate publicly, then they should consider whether they are Republicans,” Moon said.
Which brings us to this question: Who does Moon support for Idaho governor?
Not only has her silence toward her party’s nominee, incumbent Brad Little, been conspicuous but Moon is awfully chummy with the professional insurrectionist, Ammon Bundy, who is running an independent campaign against him.
She tearfully welcomed him back to freedom when Bundy emerged from federal detention on Nov. 30, 2017, after he beat the rap for the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore., nearly 23 months earlier.
“Standing next to me is my representative from Idaho,” Bundy said, his arm draped around Moon. “She truly shows what a representative should do. They’re there to protect the people and that’s what this is all about.”
Replied Moon: “I appreciate Ammon’s heartfelt comments. His kind words inspire me to continue working hard for my constituents.”
Moon wrote a letter — and got 26 House members and eight senators to sign it — to then-U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions seeking leniency on Bundy’s behalf.
And she told the Idaho Statesman that people “who have researched and followed the court proceedings are sympathetic to the Bundys.”
Clearly, Little wasn’t Moon’s choice in the May 17 GOP primary. Over the course of a year, Moon contributed $2,200 to the losing gubernatorial campaign of Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
Once the primary was over — and Moon had secured her new role as the voice and face of the Idaho GOP — she took Little to task for calling the Legislature into a Sept. 1 special session to cut taxes and infuse $410 million into public education. And her designated substitute was among 15 House members who voted against it.
It’s not likely that an alt-right type such as Bundy is going to draw many Democratic votes. But disaffected Republicans — especially those on Moon’s side of the GOP divide — may take the chairwoman’s public neutrality as all the incentive they need to break ranks and vote for Bundy.
That’s not all.
Who is Moon backing to replace McGeachin as lieutenant governor? Moon supported the morally bankrupt Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, with a $1,000 contribution. Since House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, won the GOP primary for that office, what have you heard from his party’s chairwoman?
And Moon, a lame duck state representative, lost her bid to become the GOP secretary of state nominee to Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane. Has she — as Moon put it Tuesday — dealt with the “procedures for conducting primaries and losing in the process — and any hurt feelings that come with losing” and formally embraced McGrane’s candidacy?
Not that anybody’s aware of.
Most of the people who spoke up on Arkoosh’s behalf Tuesday are private citizens. They can back anyone they choose.
Certainly, none of them went to the Idaho GOP convention — as Moon did last summer — and offered themselves as a leader for all of the party.
Only Moon is obligated to publicly cheer lead for her party’s full slate of candidates — with no exceptions. If she can’t do that, then it’s Moon who ought to be disinvited out of her job.
It’s less than four weeks from Election Day. We’re all waiting to hear from you, Chairwoman Moon. — M.T.