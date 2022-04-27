Former Congressman Raul Labrador and Coeur d’Alene attorney Art Macomber are a couple of square pegs in a round hole.
Each would prefer he — rather than incumbent Lawrence Wasden — takes the oath of office next January as Idaho attorney general. They’re challenging him in the May 17 GOP primary.
Judging from their performance on last week’s Idaho Public TV debate, however, you’d have to conclude that Labrador wants to be governor more than he wants to be attorney general.
Macomber, on the other hand, seems far more engaged in the kinds of things only the Legislature can resolve.
Odds are one of them may prevail because Wasden, who is seeking his sixth term, walks, talks and acts like a lawyer. That means he advises other elected officials about what the law, constitution and the courts say. They’re free to disregard it — which they often do — and then the attorney general defends their actions in court.
And you know what voters think about lawyers, don’t you?
If they’re looking for political red meat, Labrador will give it to them. He argues that the man who beat him in the 2018 GOP gubernatorial primary, Gov. Brad Little, was wrong to continue a COVID-19 declaration of emergency for as long as he did.
But rather than blame Little, Labrador says Wasden is at fault for not bringing Little to heel.
“I saw what happened the last couple of years when we had an attorney general who was unwilling to stand up to the governor, who became a yes man to the governor when the governor was doing things that were probably unconstitutional and outside the law and instead was providing legal advice to the governor that he could interpret the law in a way that was outside of what the statute said,” Labrador said.
And how would any attorney general compel a governor to do what he wants?
As an example, Labrador cited his former role as the state GOP chairman when in response to the pandemic state leaders considered delaying the May 2020 primary until August. Labrador said only the Legislature could take such a step. When he threatened to sue, they abandoned the idea.
“That’s how you work with a governor. You push back,” Labrador said. “You tell him what the law is and then you hope that they take the right legal advice.”
Maybe that’s how a state GOP chairman works with the governor. But in what universe — the governor’s office or anywhere else — can a lawyer threaten to sue his client? By the way, if Labrador was that convinced the governor was not on a sound legal footing during the pandemic, why didn’t he threaten a lawsuit? Why wait until he’s attorney general?
As for Macomber, he wants to overhaul contentious checks and balances between the attorney general and the Legislature. Too often, the attorney general warns lawmakers their bills will get thrown out of court — only to be proven correct later on, at some expense to the Idaho taxpayer.
The attorney general, Macomber says, has no business advising lawmakers whether their proposed bills follow the law and constitution. He should hand over some of his staff to lawmakers, who would then have their own team of legal advisers.
“The attorney general, which is the executive branch, should not be giving legal advice to the legislative branch,” Macomber said. “The legislative branch should have their own legal counsel inside the Legislative Council’s own office. If that occurred, then the legislators who make the bills have their own attorneys in house and then the attorney general can defend that later, and there are ways to do that.”
The Legislature already has authority to hire its own attorneys, which it frequently does — at six times the going rate for a deputy attorney general.
Another law — Idaho Code 67-1401 — says the attorney general will offer advice to lawmakers or other officials “when requested.” He doesn’t get a choice. Frequently, those opinions are sought by lawmakers trying to stop or improve another legislator’s bill — whether it’s Democrats vs. Republicans or even far-right vs. establishment Republicans.
And it’s the Legislature that spells out the responsibilities, organization resources and budget of the attorney general.
If this is what Macomber wants, he needs to change the law.
But that’s not what the attorney general does.
That’s the authority of a state legislator.
So if Labrador doesn’t like the job Little is doing, why is he not running against him in the May 17 primary? Why wait?
If Macomber wants to rewrite a big piece of state government’s organizational structure, why isn’t he running for the Legislature?
Could it be these two are playing politics? — M.T.