While I agree with the overall message of Sunday’s editorial, “Idaho squandered this golden opportunity,” Marty Trillhaase offered no solutions to the issue.
Idaho’s negligence is causing direct harm to our schools, communities and children’s futures, and presents a serious public safety issue. In several districts across our state, school buildings are crumbling due to age and a lack of resources needed to make repairs. This issue is further compounded by Idaho’s extreme population growth in recent years, leading to significant overcrowding in many schools, which can now only be fixed with new construction.
The Idaho Legislature needs to address this immediately before things become even worse for our schools, and I want to see two things happen.
We should create a state bond matching fund that aims to match half of the funding for new construction and remodeling. All of Idaho’s neighboring states, except Nevada, have grant programs that help districts with the building plans and provide capital funding for projects. If we appropriated $100 million yearly to start, we could make a real difference.
The bond approval rate also needs to be changed from the current two-thirds standard. No neighboring state has that supermajority threshold. We should set it at 60% and consider having a voter turnout threshold added. The Idaho Constitution must be amended to do this, but it would allow all Idahoans to weigh in, and this process should start now.
Currently, Idaho is almost last in the U.S. for funding school maintenance. We may be underfunding maintenance and capital investment by as much as $767 million per year due to the antiquated system we use to determine how much to spend.
A 2005 Idaho Supreme Court ruling found the Legislature failed to meet its constitutional obligation to sufficiently fund school buildings. And yet, that still hasn’t changed. Of all 50 states, Idaho spent the least per student on school buildings at an average of $1,080. The national average was $2,306. The Legislature has a yearly responsibility to revisit the formula used to calculate replacement value and revise, if necessary, but hasn’t done so since 2008.
As a result, schools are forced to rely heavily on supplemental levies and bonds to address district needs — mechanisms designed as fallback systems that are now responsible for keeping the lights on. Since 2006, the year school funding shifted to the sales tax, 111 of 120, or 92%, school districts willing to run a bond had an active supplemental levy in place.
Only 40% of bonds — which require two-thirds voter approval — passed in that same time as well. If the voting requirement were lowered to 60%, most would have been approved.
We can’t continue to kick the problem down the road and shirk our constitutional obligation. It is the Legislature’s job to ensure public schools receive adequate and uniform support, so we can best foster the next generation. But if safe facilities don’t exist, that can’t happen. Our educators and children deserve better. It’s beyond time to invest in Idaho schools.
Nelson, D-Moscow, represents Latah and Benewah counties in the state Senate. He is serving his second term.