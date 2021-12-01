Mark the fourth week in November as the most consequential yet in the run up toward Idaho’s 2022 Republican primary election.
Former state Rep. Luke Malek, R-Coeur d’Alene, exited the lieutenant governor’s race.
Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced he’ll seek a sixth term.
All of which completes the formation of a GOP primary election campaign between opposing slates of candidates — either incumbents or de facto incumbents facing challenges from the party’s right wing.
Nothing could do more to attract a broader swath of Idaho voters — moderates, independents and even some Democrats — into participating in the closed Republican primary election. It means temporarily registering as a Republican. But if you’re tired of Idaho’s version of voter suppression rigging an election to favor a determined minority’s attempt to steer the Gem State incessantly toward the extreme right, this is good news.
The situation resembles what voters confronted in 2014 — as opposed to nearly four years ago when the GOP engaged in a musical chairs primary. At that point, several candidates competed for vacancies in the 1st Congressional District, gubernatorial and lieutenant governor’s offices. In that case, a small plurality was sufficient to win the GOP nomination and ultimately election in November.
Here’s what’s shaping up:
l 2nd Congressional District — Bryan Smith, a leader in the Idaho Freedom Foundation and the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee, is mounting a rematch against 12-term Congressman Mike Simpson. Eight years ago, Simpson won 61.6 percent of the vote.
l Governor — Incumbent Brad Little’s most prominent challenger is his own lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin of Idaho Falls. But complicating her prospects are equally diehard right of center candidates such as anti-government activist Ammon Bundy of Emmett and Region IV GOP Chairman Ed Humphreys of Eagle, as well as several others.
l Lieutenant governor — House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, will face Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird for the office McGeachin is vacating.
l Attorney General — Wasden will face former Congressman Raul Labrador and attorney Arthur Macomber of Coeur d’Alene.
Whether this slate analogy extends to the secretary of state’s office, being vacated by Lawerence Denney, or the state schools superintendent office, where at least three candidates may oppose incumbent Sherri Ybarra, is not yet clear.
In 2014, getting out the vote was key. Simpson’s base mobilization managed to draw 10.4 percent more voters into the 2nd Congressional District campaign than in the 1st District, where Labrador was virtually unchallenged.
Those who voted for Simpson stayed with the slate of incumbents running that year.
That was enormously important to then-Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter, who faced a tough challenge from former state Sen. — and current Congressman — Russ Fulcher.
Otter prevailed by 12,085 votes statewide because his 15,065-vote margin in the 2nd District compensated for a 3,000 vote loss to Fulcher in the 1st District.
The remaining incumbents — then-Lt. Gov. Little, Wasden and Controller Brandon Woolf — easily won renomination in the primary
If the pattern repeats itself, there won’t be much ticket-splitting. All it takes to mobilize the nontraditional Republican primary voters is one campaign. The rest will benefit.
Once again, Simpson may draw a coalition of voters who then stick around to vote for Little. Or it could be that this time, Little brings voters into the primary who then throw their support to Simpson.
If it’s a case of negative partisanship, people who oppose McGeachin or Giddings would register as Republicans just to vote against them in the primary — and then extend that wariness toward Labrador and Smith.
Either way, the GOP incumbents have a key advantage over their right-wing challengers.
Little has his base of voters locked up. McGeachin, Bundy and Humphreys do not.
Until Malek quit the race, it looked like Bedke and he would split their votes, handing a winning plurality to Giddings.
And Labrador still has to fend off Macomber and prevail over Wasden.
The incumbent slate now is clearly defined. Here’s betting their opponents can’t manage the same feat. — M.T.