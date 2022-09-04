The worst aspect of last week’s special legislative session was not how it doubled down on income tax cuts for Idaho’s corporations and investor class — without any help for ordinary families struggling to pay property and sales taxes.

Nor was it the cynical political ploy to undermine Reclaim Idaho’s popular ballot measure, which would have propped up Idaho’s chronically underfunded schools with $323.5 million paid by reversing some of the tax benefits corporations and the wealthy have enjoyed.

