Rather than correct their own mistake and deliver property tax relief to ordinary Idaho homeowners, some Republican lawmakers seem eager to reward those people at the top of the economic ladder while further undermining the means to shore up the state’s underfunded schools.
The property tax bills homeowners must pay by Dec. 20 have skyrocketed. In part, that’s a reflection of the real estate market. Demand for homes is red hot while commercial and industrial property values have been comparatively flat.
But a voter-approved device to soften the blow on modest homeowners has been allowed to languish these past six years. GOP lawmakers have frozen the Homestead Exemption meant to shield half a modest home’s assessed value from taxation. Its maximum benefit is stuck at $125,000. If it were adjusted for inflation, the State Tax Commission says, the top bracket would be $174,229. Next year, it should be $224,360.
The way property taxes work, if one group of property owners is paying substantially more, another pays quite a bit less.
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, wants to fix that by updating the Homestead Exemption to inflation.
Here’s how that would work:
l The owner of a Normal Hill home in Lewiston assessed at $318,000 got a property tax bill of $3,261 — up almost 38%. Were the tax break matched to inflation, that tax increase would have been almost two-thirds less.
l Taxes on a northeast Orchards home valued at $506,000 jumped 30%. A fully indexed Homestead Exemption would have cut the amount of the tax increase by more than half.
l It’s uncertain how much more tax commercial property owners might have paid under a Homestead Exemption fully indexed for inflation. But it would have reversed at least part of the tax shift that this year extended owners of a Lewiston car lot a 13% tax break worth $11,200, the owners of a hotel a 12.2% tax cut that added up to $14,300 and the owners of a retail outlet a 11.7% reduction in property taxes amounting to $15,600.
Even with 40 cosponsors earlier this year, Skaug could not even get a hearing before the House Revenue and Taxation Committee. He’ll be back next year. But considering the architect of Idaho’s tax policy, Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, is now holding the speaker’s gavel, don’t hold your breath.
Meanwhile, over in the Senate, the co-chairman of the Legislature’s budget-writing committee, Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, wants to spend 10% of sales tax revenues — roughly $330 million — providing homeowners with tax credits.
The details are still being worked out. But as Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press noted, Grow figures on cutting about 40% of the taxes owed, excluding voter-approved levies and bonds.
What’s not to like?
For starters, it locks in the tax shift gains nonhomeowners secured from their legislators.
And it gives a disproportionate share of the breaks to the wealthy:
l The owner of that modest Normal Hill home would save $974.
l The owner of that more expensive northeast Orchards home would collect nearly $1,700.
l And the owner of a rural Nez Perce County home, who for whatever reason never applied for a Homestead Exemption, would save nearly $2,200.
But that’s how the GOP delivers tax relief.
Every time it cuts taxes, the Legislature favors the wealthy.
Consider the massive income tax package passed earlier this year in a special legislative session. Of the $500 million in one-time rebates, slightly more than a third went to the middle class. Meanwhile, more than 22% of it was divvied up among Idaho’s 8,500 wealthiest households.
The bulk of $12 million in corporate tax relief went out to investors who don’t live in Idaho.
And 60% of Idahoans split less than a quarter of the $161 million in permanent income tax cuts. Meanwhile, those same 8,500 wealthy households will be first in line to collect nearly a third of the money.
Whatever Grow comes up with, it sounds like a classic case of robbing Peter to pay Paul. Even if it stems from surplus money, Idaho lawmakers have a way of creating artificial surpluses on the backs of school kids and their parents — who labor with the lowest per pupil expenditures in the nation and local property taxes to cover the basics the state won’t.
And how sustainable is this? Sales taxes are notoriously volatile. On the eve of a recession, you can expect those revenues to fall as consumer confidence drops off.
All of which goes to show you the lengths the GOP-led Legislature may be willing to go to continue this property tax shell game. — M.T.