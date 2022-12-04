One decade ago, the Idaho House had a contest for speaker that got a lot of attention: Longtime incumbent Lawerence Denney was being challenged by the assistant majority leader, Scott Bedke.

Such challenges hardly ever succeed, but this one did. Bedke took the speakership and held it until this last week; he is now preparing to move in as lieutenant governor. (The loser a decade ago, Denney, did OK as well, elected to two terms as secretary of state.)

