It’s a good thing Marty Trillhaase doesn’t have his hands on political power. Last week, he criticized Democratic lawmakers because we didn’t play “hardball” before the extraordinary special session. In this case, hardball is code for irresponsible political games.
Instead of getting bogged down playing hardball, I went the opposite direction: I co-sponsored the bipartisan bill. Here’s why.
Last week’s proposal boosted education funding by $410 million per year — $320 million to K-12 and $80 million to higher education.
Trillhaase’s claim that Democrats lost an opportunity because we didn’t threaten to sink the legislation without the governor’s capitulation to Democratic demands is just plain wrong.
What he doesn’t understand is Idaho Democrats’ biggest demand for years has been a fully funded public education system as enumerated by the Idaho state Constitution.
Thursday’s legislation gets us a step closer to achieving that goal.
Considering my constituents have voted to fund school systems from Kamiah to Moscow with supplemental levies — voluntarily raising their already high property taxes — I’d say education is important to the people of Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties.
The sad fact of the matter is those levies, which were originally designed to be used in extraordinary circumstances, are now necessary to keep the lights on and the furnace running.
With that in mind, it’s surprising Trillhaase thinks I should jeopardize $410 million in education funding by engaging in a ploy to extract demands that threaten the dollars my constituents desperately need.
Meanwhile, in Moscow where education is the fabric of the community, the University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston will benefit from $80 million statewide dedicated to higher education. Again, the funds are per year, not a onetime infusion of money. After years of yelling into the wind about the need to properly fund higher education, why would I risk those funds in the name of political gamesmanship?
It’s not to say the bill was perfect. It wasn’t. But no legislation of that large size is. I was particularly disappointed the governor took out the yearly increase of 3% per year to fight inflation. With the session called to battle inflation, it was a bit perplexing that a part of the bill that fought inflation was removed.
Even with that disappointment, the bill still had $320 million for K-12 and $80 million for higher education — money that has been desperately needed ever since education budgets were slashed during the Great Recession.
I understand why Trillhaase would see the world a little differently. In his position as an opinion writer, it's easy to let the perfect be the enemy of the good. He has nothing to lose. But my constituents did, and I wasn't about to risk a $410 million boost to education funding with the games Trillhaase wanted me to play.
Instead, I co-sponsored the bill and I’m happy I did.
Nelson, D-Moscow, is serving his second term in the Idaho Senate.