Not only did Idaho’s Republican congressional delegation as well as Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., hear the message from former President Donald Trump, they heard it from you, their voters: If you want to keep your job, go along with whatever Trump says.

The clearest example came last week when Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. — who won her last primary election with 73.5% — went down to defeat with only 28.9%. She hadn’t altered a conservative voting record second to none. The only difference was she held Trump to account for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. She was one of 10 GOP House members to vote for his impeachment and has served as vice chairwoman of the House panel investigating the former president’s role in instigating the riot.

