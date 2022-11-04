CHEERS ... to former Lewiston School District Superintendent Bob Donaldson and the Lewiston School Board.
With each additional year, their success in passing the $59.8 million Lewiston High School bond looks better and better.
Approval came in 2017 with a 75.46% vote — a margin that reflected years of coalition building. But securing the bond issue at that time continues to pay dividends.
For instance, interest rates were rock bottom. The district is paying 2.97% on a 20-year bond.
Construction costs also were low. By the time the high school opened its doors in the fall of 2020, Lewiston’s patrons had paid $263 per square foot — and that covers everything, including parking, roads, utilities, excavation, curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
Meanwhile the hit on Lewiston School District taxpayers is dropping. Because the district’s tax base has expanded over time, the bond’s cost per $1,000 of taxable value has fallen about 7.2% in five years.
Contrast that with the situation facing Nez Perce County commissioners, who are about to build a new courthouse and licensing annex. Earlier this week, the commissioners voted to borrow $45 million by issuing certificates of participation, which are similar to bonds but don’t require the consent of the voters.
They’ll get the word on the interest rate next month, but current estimates put the figure at about 4.9%. Over the course of 30 years, that will bring the cost to $86 million.
The county also will face the headwinds of inflation — running at a 40-year high. Construction costs will approach $548 per square foot.
JEERS ... to Patricia Carter-Goodheart of Lapwai, the Democratic candidate for the Idaho House from Legislative District 6.
Running in the newly configured district comprised of Latah County and a slice of Lewiston, Carter-Goodheart is in a competitive race with Republican incumbent Lori McCann of Lewiston. Both are newcomers to the bulk of voters in that district.
Yet the Democrat blew off a chance to introduce herself to readers of the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
The Tribune’s William L. Spence tried to contact her for a candidate profile. But he could not reach her by telephone and Carter-Goodheart did not respond to his multiple email requests.
Carter-Goodheart replaced Moscow Democrat Jamal Kingsley Lyksett, who withdrew from the race. But she is no placeholder. She’s running an active campaign. As of Tuesday, Carter-Goodheart raised $7,200. She has the endorsement of the Conservation Voters for Idaho.
A Democrat in an overwhelmingly Republican state needs every conceivable opportunity to get her message out to the voters — especially free media.
This raises a question: How serious would Carter-Goodheart be as a legislator?
JEERS ... to Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome.
Talk about getting whipsawed.
Last March, she joined in a party-line vote to pass the aptly-titled House Bill 666, which threatened to hold librarians criminally liable for “making available” any “materials harmful to minors.” Violating that ambiguous standard carried a penalty of a $1,000 fine and/or a year in jail.
Fortunately, the more rational state Senate bottled it up.
Now Lickley tells Karen Bossick of Eye on Sun Valley that she was counting on that and voted yes only because she did not want to suffer the fate of a colleague who alienated extremists in her party on another issue.
“That was a bad vote — one that I lost sleep over,” Lickley said. “I grew up in libraries and I realize libraries are used for more than literacy. They’re used for hot spots for teens, telehealth for seniors. ... But I was not prepared to risk putting myself and my family through what my friend had gone through.”
She’s far from the first GOP House member to tie herself into a pretzel on this issue.
Before she voted for HB 666, for instance, McCann accused its proponents of timing this culture war episode for the benefit of the upcoming GOP primary election.
But Lickley, who wants to join the Senate, won’t get a pass on the next culture war. There won’t be enough responsible votes to spare. The Idaho Freedom Foundation already has 11 allies in that body.
Lickley’s timing is suspect. Reapportionment threw her into a legislative district where she must reach out to Democratic voters in Blaine County.
Her buyer’s remorse over HB 666 has nothing to do with that, does it?
JEERS ... to professional insurrectionist and independent gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy.
Talk about a bait and switch operation.
Scattered throughout the Treasure Valley are signs labeled “Don’t Vote,” with a QR code.
Scan it and it takes you to a series of statements urging the uninformed voter — “the most dangerous person in a democracy” — to stay home.
If you click a button marked “Get informed,” you wind up at Bundy’s campaign website.
But not until the Idaho Capital Sun’s Kelcie Moseley-Morris started nosing around did Bundy’s campaign own up to it. Nowhere on the sign would you find who paid for it — in violation of Idaho’s campaign laws.
By the time Boise’s KTVB did a followup, the Bundy campaign attached what the broadcaster characterized as an “after-market marking — a little sticker stuck to the lower left-hand corner,” stating the ad was paid by Bundy’s campaign.
Bundy could face a $250 fine.
Any bets on whether he’d pay it?
CHEERS ... to former Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter.
Count him among the chorus of voices urging voters to reject Senate Joint Resolution 102 on Tuesday’s election ballot.
That constitutional amendment would give Idaho lawmakers the discretion to call themselves back into special session at any time for any reason.
Currently, only the governor has such authority and it has served as a check on sliding toward a full-time Legislature.
“I won’t just be voting no on SJR 102,” Otter wrote this week in the Idaho Statesman. “I’ll be voting ‘hell no.’ ”
Good for him. — M.T.