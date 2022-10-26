It’s hard to know where former state Sen. Dan “don’t piss him off” Foreman, R-Viola, is more in error: about COVID-19 or the Nuremberg trials.

Forman conflated the two last week when he told the Lewiston Tribune’s William L. Spence he’d put a premium on staging a “Nuremberg-style” inquiry into the Gem State’s response to the pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you