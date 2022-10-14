Faced with an ultra-conservative, reactionary opponent in 1964, President Lyndon Johnson went for the political jugular — he attacked Sen. Barry Goldwater, the grandfather of today’s white nationalist, fear-obsessed Republican Party, as a danger even to Republicans.

Johnson’s campaign employed the services of what was then a brash, still developing New York advertising agency, Doyle Dane Bernbach (DDB), a collection of culturally aware ad makers that made names for themselves by introducing the Volkswagen to American car buyers and developing the “we try harder” campaign for Avis, the No. 2 car rental agency behind Hertz.

