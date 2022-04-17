Ammon Bundy is in jail — finally.
But look what it took to get him there:
l April 12, 2020 — Bundy was host for an Easter Sunday service at his hometown in Emmett, in violation of a prohibition on mass gatherings implemented to protect people as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning.
l April 21, 2020 — Bundy led a mob to the home of a Meridian police officer after the cop was goaded into arresting a woman who persisted in violating an order closing a city park in response to COVID-19.
l July 16, 2020 — Bundy and his acolytes barged their way into a closed Southwest District Health building where the board had planned to discuss ordering a mask mandate.
l Aug.25-26, 2020 — Bundy disrupted the Idaho Legislature’s two-day special session. You wouldn’t know Bundy and GOP lawmakers shared the same aim — limiting the state’s power to impose COVID-19 mitigation protocols. After being banned from the Capitol grounds, Bundy twice was charged with trespassing as well as resisting and obstructing Idaho State Police officers.
l Oct. 2, 2020 — Bundy refused to wear a mask at Caldwell High School, which was host to a football game with his son’s Emmett Huskies. The game was canceled, but Emmett was not required to forfeit.
l April 8, 2021 — Bundy returned to the scene of his earlier arrest and again was charged with trespassing — twice — at the state Capitol.
l July 21, 2021 — Bundy was convicted on the charges stemming from his first series of altercations at the state Capitol. He was given probation and ordered to serve 40 hours of community service.
l Dec. 1, 2021 — Rather than help a food bank, an animal shelter or a church, Bundy decreed that he had satisfied his community service requirement by waging his campaign for governor. “It is what it is,” Bundy campaign treasurer Aaron Welling told Ryan Suppe of the Idaho Press. “If the courts don’t like it, the courts don’t like it.”
l March 12 — Bundy was arrested for trespassing at St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center. The protest involved a child welfare case.
l March 17 — A jury convicted Bundy for trespassing at the Capitol for the second time. As in the first case, Bundy drew no jail time, was ordered to serve probation and pay a fine.
Not until April 7, when Ada County Magistrate Annie McDevitt held him in contempt of court for not completing his community service requirement, did Bundy pay any kind of a price.
“You didn’t just blow it off. Rather, you took the time and effort to blatantly disrespect the court’s order, making a mockery of the sentence you received,” said the judge, who ordered Bundy to serve a 10-day stretch in jail.
It’s not simply judges. Bundy has disrespected the Legislature, the governor, a platoon of prosecutors, health care providers, child protective services workers and cops. At his recent hearing, prosecutors played a video of him threatening Idaho State Police troopers as he was taken into custody: “I’ll come after you, each one of you personally. ... You will not be protected, you have been forewarned.”
Be honest: If any of you had a rap sheet that long, do you think it would take two years before a judge lost patience with you?
Granted, this country has different standards for celebrities. And after beating the rap for robbing the American taxpayer at gunpoint during the 2014 Bunkerville, Nev., standoff and the armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore., in 2016, Bundy is Idaho’s closest thing to a homegrown celebrity.
But you can’t shake the sense that Bundy’s ability to mobilize the legion of fellow anarchists he calls People’s Rights — and others call Ammon’s Army — to protest outside a judge’s home or to compel a hospital to close its doors has intimidated the criminal justice system.
Bundy may be cooling his heels in jail.
But he’s not losing.
He’s winning. — M.T.