There were good things and some not so good that came out of Idaho’s legislative committee assignments over a week ago.
First, we’ll look at the good things.
East Idaho should feel good about its representation as far as numbers and roles in leadership.
In the House, this area has Jerald Raymond, a rancher and livestock consultant from Menan, sitting on the Agricultural Affairs committee as vice chairman. David Cannon from Blackfoot is also on that committee.
There are three local House members sitting on the Appropriations Committee, led by Wendy Horman of Idaho Falls as the chairwoman, along with Britt Raybould of Rexburg and Rod Furniss from Rigby. Furniss will also be serving on the Business committee, with Horman, Jon Weber from Rexburg and Josh Wheeler from Ammon on Commerce and Human Resources.
Idaho Falls’ Barbara Ehardt will provide a major voice on the Education Committee. Furniss will be vice chairman of Environment, Energy and Technology with the area also being represented by Horman, Raybould, Wheeler, Stephanie Mickelsen from Idaho Falls, and Julianne Young from Blackfoot.
Horman and Young will serve in the Ethics and House Policy committee. Marco Erickson of Idaho Falls will be a key figure as vice chair of Health and Welfare with Wheeler also serving on that panel.
Four local lawmakers will be on Judiciary, Rules and Administration, including Ehardt, Young, Cannon and Erickson. Ehardt will be chairwoman of Local Government, serving with Erickson and Weber. Raybould, Mickelsen and Raymond will be on Resources and Conservation. Cannon will be vice chair of Revenue and Taxation, serving with Weber, Mickelsen and Raymond.
Young will serve as vice chairwoman on State Affairs. Weber will be in charge of the House Ways and Means Committee.
In the Senate, Doug Ricks from Rexburg will serve on Commerce and Human Resources, Dave Lent from Idaho Falls will be chairman of the Education committee, Lent and Julie VanOrden from the Blackfoot area will serve on the Senate Finance Committee, VanOrden will lead Health and Welfare, and Ricks will serve on Judiciary and Rules and serve as chairman of Local Government and Taxation.
That’s a sizable representation on some key committees. With so many seats filled by local legislators, this area will have an even better opportunity to voice concerns.
Speaking of concerns, now for the “not so good.”
New Speaker of the House Mike Moyle raised a lot of eyebrows as he filled seats on the crucial House Appropriations Committee, breaking with practice in minority membership which has been determined by proportional representation — amounting to 15.7%, or what should be two seats on each panel for Democrats. Moyle gave Democrats one seat on the House Appropriations Committee, not two, with the lone Democrat being Brooke Green from Boise.
Every other panel had at least two Democrats named.
Part of Moyle’s reasoning left a lot to be desired.
“It’s nothing personal. ... I’m taking care of my Republican friends,” Moyle said.
That kind of response leaves a sour partisan taste.
And then there was Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder of Boise being reelected to a second term over challenger Lori Den Hartog of Meridian.
Winder talked of keeping the leadership team together, but then Den Hartog, who had chaired the Senate Transportation Committee, lost that chairmanship and won’t be chairing any committees.
Retribution? Perhaps politics over what is best.