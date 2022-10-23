If Boise attorney Terri Pickens Manweiler wins the race for lieutenant governor, she may be thanking Rep. Priscilla Giddings and the Idaho Freedom Foundation for her victory.

It’s not that Manweiler, a Democrat, is siding with the far right of the Republican Party — because she’s not. But Giddings, fresh from an attack-filled race with House Speaker Scott Bedke, has people of her ilk who view Bedke as a card-carrying Republican in name only (RINO). The Idaho Freedom Foundation adds fuel to that fire by giving Bedke a failing grade in its “Freedom Index.”

