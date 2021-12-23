Within days of each other, Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, and Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, faced a similar set of circumstances and came to vastly different conclusions.
Davis, now serving her second term, has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Blaine County Commission.
So she’ll leave the Legislature, allowing Gov. Brad Little to appoint a permanent replacement from a list of nominees submitted from Democrats in Davis’ legislative district.
Johnson, chosen to serve as Lewiston’s next chief executive in an election that changed city governance from a city manager to a strong mayor system, will retain his seat in the Senate. But rather than juggle both roles as he initially planned, Johnson has settled on Leland farmer Robert Blair to serve as his full-time substitute.
Davis could have followed Johnson’s example. It’s legal. A county commissioner can serve simultaneously in the Legislature. Far more common is the city official who occupies a separate office in the House or Senate — as was the case with the late Rep. Thyra Stevenson, who served out the final year of her term on the Lewiston City Council.
Instead, Davis will focus on one job at a time. She plans to weigh in with a recommendation. Davis would like to see Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns appointed to her vacant House seat. But her party and the governor are free to disregard Davis.
Thanks to one of the most lenient laws in the country, Johnson leaves nothing to chance. He can pick his own substitute for the remainder of his term, if he chooses. You can’t vote by proxy at the ballot booth, in most state legislatures or in the halls of Congress. If you don’t show up, you don’t vote.
But a law dating back to statehood and last amended as World War II was winding down generally applied to temporary absences. Only in the rare case of a health crisis have long-term substitutes been appointed.
So while Davis’ ultimate replacement will speak for himself and presumably face the voters next year, Blair will answer to no one other than Johnson — who can replace him at any moment.
What’s behind that?
The most charitable view is that Davis is comfortable with having Democrats nominate — and Little appoint — her permanent replacement.
On the other hand, Johnson can’t be certain what Nez Perce and Lewis county Republicans would do if he resigned.
It’s that panel that appointed now-disgraced Aaron von Ehlinger to the Idaho House two years ago.
To avoid being censured and suspended, von Ehlinger — who is facing trial on charges he raped a 19-year-old legislative intern — resigned earlier this year. And in the process of nominating his replacement, the GOP legislative central committee stumbled. First it named Blair, Glen Baldwin of Culdesac and Opportunities Unlimited President and CEO Hannah Liedke for Little’s consideration. Then it got a case of buyer’s remorse because some members considered Liedke too moderate. Finally, the committee determined it had miscounted the votes — with Liedkie out and retired Lewis-Clark State College legal program director Lori McCann in.
Little ultimately picked McCann.
As this theory goes, Johnson — a pragmatic centrist — might fear his replacement would shift the state Senate more to the right.
Of course, the time to consider that might have been before Johnson opted to seek his new opportunity.
In any event, the Senate is not poised to flip into the orbit of Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman.
Hoffman and the Freedom Foundation hold considerable sway in the House. But the Senate is a far different political animal.
For instance, of the 28 Senate Republicans, only two — Regina Bayer of Meridian and Christy Zito of Hammett — score 90 percent or better on Hoffman’s Idaho Freedom Index.
A third, Steve Vick of Dalton Gardens, votes Hoffman’s way about 84 percent of the time.
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, has a Freedom Index score of 71 percent.
That leaves four Republicans, including Johnson, who score between 60 and 69 percent.
Another 11 break for the Freedom Foundation about 50 to 59 percent of the time, leaving nine who agree with Hoffman’s agenda about 40 to 49 percent.
So assume what for Johnson would be a worst-case scenario: He steps down. Local Republicans hand Gov. Little a list of nominees that meet with Hoffman’s approval. Little ultimately selects someone who matches Lewiston Rep. Mike Kingsley’s 95 percent Freedom Index score.
In the Senate, it’s difficult to see how that even would make much difference.
So much for that argument.
If Johnson has a better reason for insisting why he’s so indispensable, let’s hear it. — M.T.