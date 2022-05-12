Lewiston has supplied a long roster of distinguished voices in the Idaho Senate.
Just in the last half-century, the list begins with Cecil Andrus who, before his election as governor in 1970, represented the community in the upper legislative chamber.
Andrus was followed by Mike Mitchell, a master of state government who also served on the State Board of Education, the Idaho Transportation Board as well as interim director of the Idaho Department of Correction and then Andrus’ chief of staff.
Next came Bruce Sweeney, who as leader of the Senate Democrats, presided while the party held parity with Republicans in the 1991-92 term.
His successor, Joe Stegner, rose through the Senate Republican ranks to serve as assistant majority leader.
And before his election last fall as Lewiston’s mayor, Dan Johnson held sway on committees that wrote tax laws and drafted appropriation bills.
The trail seems to be ending.
In the last decade, Idaho’s population exploded by about 17%. But north central Idaho did not keep up. So as the citizens redistricting commission realigned Idaho’s political map to the 2020 census — following the U.S. Supreme Court’s one-person, one-vote doctrine — the region lost seats in the Legislature. Clearwater County has been cleaved into the 2nd Legislative District. Meanwhile, Nez Perce County has been divided between the 6th and 7th legislative districts. The northern and eastern half will merge with Latah and Lewis counties. Most of Lewiston and the southern half of Nez Perce County will fold into Idaho and Adams counties.
Here’s how that appears to be shaping up.
Moscow will be the balance of power in the 6th District. Among the GOP hopefuls are Johnson’s substitute during the recent session, Robert Blair of Kendrick, along with former Sen. Dan Foreman and nurse practitioner Jennifer Seegmiller, both of Moscow. The winner will face Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, in November.
Over in the 7th District, two Lewiston residents are in the hunt for the GOP nomination. But you’d have to say they’re long shots. As the Lewiston Tribune’s William L. Spence reported during the weekend, educator Keith Stuffle hasn’t raised more than the $524 he contributed to his own campaign and he’s not actively courting voters. GOP activist Heather Rogers has not filed any campaign finance reports with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office.
That leaves the battle between two Idaho County residents — incumbent Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, and Riggins businesswoman Cindy Carlson. Both have raised about $18,000. Their contest is a microcosm of the divide shaping up between the two wings of the Idaho GOP. With no Democrat in the race, who ever wins this primary will take office next January. So for now, the center of gravity in that district lies south of Lewiston.
Come to think of it, that’s a big gap.
Nowhere else in the region will you find Lewiston’s manufacturing sectors — Idaho Forest Group, Clearwater Paper, Vista Outdoor and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.
It’s home to Lewis-Clark State College, one of Idaho’s four-year institutions of higher learning.
With the region’s largest hospital, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Lewiston is a health care hub.
Only in this corner of Idaho will you find Lewiston’s status as a border community — separated by a river and a political boundary from Clarkston.
As an inland seaport, Lewiston is at the epicenter of the state’s debate about the status of the four dams on the lower Snake River and the future of the salmon and steelhead that are imperiled by them.
One more thing makes Lewiston unique — its school district predates Idaho’s constitution and statehood.
Crabtree seemed to admit as much when he described the daunting task before him to Spence: “About half my voters don’t know me, and I have only six weeks (since the legislative session ended) to try and get acquainted with them.”
Nowhere else in Idaho does a population center face such a prospect.
Coeur d’Alene, Nampa, Caldwell, Meridian, Boise, Twin Falls, Pocatello, Idaho Falls and even Rexburg have populations sufficiently large to guarantee them their own seats in the state Senate.
Short of finding a way to dramatically increase the population of north central Idaho in the coming decade, the alternative would seem to be expanding the size of the Legislature.
Two years ago, voters approved an amendment to forbid shrinking the Legislature to 30 districts — which could have made things even more dire for the slow-growth regions.
But there is nothing magical about 35 legislative districts — and holding to that number as the state’s urban centers continue to swell will work an even greater hardship on rural Idaho.
Why not expand the Legislature to include more, smaller districts?
Having a few more politicians in Boise seems a small price to pay to preserve every community’s voice in the Legislature. — M.T.