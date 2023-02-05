Land Board should consider restrictive covenants on sales

,

 ALINE GALE

It’s tough to pick a subject to rant about these days when half of what’s going on out there makes me crazy.

Between President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence and their classified documents, I am more than just a little disgusted. From denials to SWAT teams, the extremism and ineptness is rampant.