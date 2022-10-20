Editor's Note

This editorial was published by The Columbian of Vancouver, Wash.

One of the most interesting — and perhaps the most confusing — items on the Nov. 8 ballot is ranked-choice voting. While the proposal warrants consideration, The Columbian’s editorial board recommends a “no” vote on Charter Amendment No. 10, which would institute ranked-choice voting in Clark County.

As always, this is merely a recommendation. The Columbian suggests that voters study the issue and the impact it would have on local elections before casting an informed ballot.

