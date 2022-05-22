If I could have just one piece of legislation at the federal level, it would be that all proposed bills would have to be single issue, stand-alone bills. All the proposed laws would have to be fewer than 5,000 words and no more than four pages in length.
Those figures are chosen since the United States Constitution, as originally written, was only 4,543 words and four pages long. Considering that the Declaration of Independence is only 1,458 words in length including signatures, 5,000 words and two squared pages is long enough for any law of the land.
I’d take this over even a balanced budget amendment.
If a proposed law is actually going to be beneficial to the populace as a whole, then it ought to be good enough to stand on its own and be written in a clear, concise and succinct language that every citizen can understand. If it can’t meet those requirements, then it’s more than likely a piece of junk or special-interest legislation that should never see the light of day — much less become a law that further restricts the freedom and choices of our daily lives.
Unfortunately, what we get are lawmaking monstrosities such as the 974-page-long “Affordable Care Act” or the equally obnoxious 886-page-long “Voter Empowerment Act of 2021,” which proposes to put the federal government in charge of all election procedures along with making Washington, D.C., a state.
These types of legislation are complete equine excrement.
No one, including our elected representatives, understands them.
No one reads it completely.
And no one knows what’s in it.
As Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi admitted — in one of the most asinine comments to ever come out of her mouth — prior to the 2010 passage of the ACA: “But we have to pass the bill so we can find out what is in it, away from the fog of controversy.”
This attitude is the height of representative arrogance and an insult to the American citizenry that expects their elected legislators to carefully consider the laws they enact.
Another problem with legislation that can’t stand on its own is that a weak or totally obnoxious bill, which has limited support, will get attached to a large bill that has to be passed, such as a budget bill for example, and will be signed into law as part of a package.
Both parties engage in this practice and the losing party will then whine and cry about how terrible the bill is and how they had no choice but to support it. I’m personally tired of whining and crying politicians. If I want to hear whining and crying I’ll get a puppy because they eventually quit whimpering and grow into useful hunting, herding, guard or guide dogs.
So go to single-issue legislation, kill off the feeble bills and save us all the annoying caterwauling.
A further trouble with enacting a new law is that it tends to spawn a plethora of regulations from unelected bureaucrats who quite often exceed the intent of the original proposal. And regulations, no matter how out-of-date or impractical, never die.
Then the average citizen, who has no inkling of the law, subsequent regulations or why it was even passed in the first place, finds himself in violation and at the mercy of an unknown department or the one in a thousand bureaucrats who exist to make life and liberty miserable for the rest of us.
So keep the laws clear and on point, eliminate the redundant departments and save the taxpayers some money.
We need it for gas and milk.
As we work through the campaigns of the midterm elections, we’ll be hearing all sorts of promises from would-be representatives about what they’ll do for us after they’ve been elected to office and the legislation they’ll propose and support. What I’d like to hear instead is not how much legislation they’ll pass but how much prior legislation, regulations and bureaucracies they’ll eliminate.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little, to his credit, made regulation reduction and elimination a priority within his administration. Those reductions have helped in my dealings with some of the Idaho state agencies that I interact with.
The same cannot be said when I deal with the Washington, D.C., or Washington state governments. Those two entities fail to have a portion of your life or business that they don’t want to regulate. They’ve got way more bureaucracy than they need and show no sign of slowing down the creation of even more.
Single-issue legislation, exposed to the light of taxpayer scrutiny, would hopefully begin putting the brakes on those clueless elected officials.
It’s been said that if you knew what went into making sausages or laws, you wouldn’t want to have anything to do with either. Well, in this neck of the woods we can get some pretty good, well-made sausage at Uniontown or Genesee.
As a nation and government of “We the People,” it is our right to require any laws that affect our lives and freedom be understandable and accessible for our purview and approval so that we do know what is in them. And it’s way past time for the representatives who claim to work for us to put those policies in place.
Just a little something for both politicians and voters to consider in this election season.
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.