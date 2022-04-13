The longer a mentally ill Idaho County inmate languishes in jail without treatment, the longer he will languish in jail without treatment.
That’s the definition of a Catch-22 — a vicious cycle brought on by an arbitrary situation. In this case, it’s the way Idaho’s chronically underfunded mental health services place an undue burden on county jails and the people who are confined there.
Procedurally, the inmate — who’s not been identified — is in limbo.
A court trial convicted him of attempted strangulation and other felonies, which could have landed him in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction.
But before sentencing could commence, the individual became “catatonic.”
From a legal standpoint, that stopped his case cold. His lawyer filed a motion stating his client was legally incompetent and unable to assist in his defense.
So a commitment process was set in motion.
To restore his mental competence, the presiding judge on March 25 ordered the inmate placed under the jurisdiction of the state prison system, where he would obtain treatment. But a finding that he was not dangerously mentally ill invalidated that approach.
On April 4, the judge assigned the inmate to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, which operates State Hospital North at Orofino and State Hospital South at Blackfoot.
But more than a week later, the inmate remains lodged in a cell where Sheriff Doug Ulmer’s staff is obliged to watch him closely 24/7.
He could be injured by falling out of bed.
He’s incontinent. Occasionally, he may need cleaning, perhaps even diapering.
When he refuses meals for two days or more, health care providers may be called in for a consultation.
He’s incapable of expressing his needs.
Something has to give. If it’s not the security of other inmates, then at least laundry and food services might take a little longer.
Ulmer is frustrated with the bureaucratic hoops he’s been jumping through — evaluations, medical screenings and even a recent COVID-19 test.
“This person needs help,” Ulmer told the Lewiston Tribune’s Kathy Hedberg. “He had a bed (in a mental health facility) to go to Boise. Health and Welfare did their interview and said he did not meet their criteria.
“The roadblocks are being thrown up, in my opinion, by the Health and Welfare mental health group and their process. We are not set up to deal with his situation at all. It takes 24 hours a day, seven days a week, checking on this person. It’s a constant pull and there’s no light at the end of the tunnel. We just keep getting this runaround from Health and Welfare.
“This person shouldn’t be in our facility; he should be in a hospital and getting the help he needs.”
Because it can’t violate patient confidentiality, Health and Welfare is at a disadvantage. It can only speak in a generic sense. Nonetheless, you get the idea a medical condition may have complicated a mental health commitment process.
In any event, Ulmer has every right to be indignant about his inmate’s situation.
Responding to this individual’s condition requires counseling and medications that no jail is equipped to provide. Without such therapy he’s unlikely to recover and the courts won’t be in position to decide where to send him next — whether it’s incarceration or further treatment.
Talk about an intolerable situation being tolerated. That it’s happened once suggests it’s happened before — and will happen again, until Idaho decides that the place for someone suffering a mental episode isn’t behind bars.
— M.T.