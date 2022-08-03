Anyone who says Idaho’s Medicaid expansion hasn’t paid dividends hasn’t looked at the humanitarian, medical or financial ledgers.

That isn’t stopping acolytes of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, which fought tooth and nail to prevent the 2018 Medicaid expansion voter initiative from prevailing. As the Lewiston Tribune’s William L. Spence noted last month, the Legislature’s reluctant implementation of that initiative included an escape clause: By Jan. 31, lawmakers on the House and Senate health and welfare committees shall “review all fiscal, health and other impacts of Medicaid expansion ... (and) make a recommendation to the Legislature as to whether such expansion should remain in effect.”

