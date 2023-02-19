Last month’s boil-water order was more of a yellow than a red flag for the city of Lewiston.
The kinds of contaminants to be safeguarded against — E. coli, Giardia or some form of virus — in the wake of the Jan. 18 reservoir breach were not life-threatening. With the exception of someone with already-compromised health, exposure to those impurities was likely to bring on nothing more serious than a mild to moderate case of gastrointestinal distress.
Nonetheless, the episode should serve as warning against future, more serious threats to the public welfare.
As Lewiston City Councilor Jim Kleeburg probed into the matter during the Feb. 6 session, this timeline emerged:
l 4:15 a.m. — the reservoir broke, releasing 3.3 million gallons of water, damaging surrounding homes and property while exposing the city’s water supply to the elements.
l 6:49 a.m. — Lewiston’s public information officer, Carol Maurer, issued a news release announcing a boil-water alert to the more than 24,000 residents served by the city’s water department. Not affected were customers of the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District.
l Maurer continued posting information on the city’s website and on social media.
l 7:42 a.m. — The Lewiston Tribune issued a breaking news alert to its Lewiston residential subscribers, reaching about half the homes in the city.
But there were plenty of gaps. Kleeburg heard of residents who did not get the word until the afternoon of Jan. 18.
“That was a big problem (or) concern, people ... making their coffee ... and they had no clue that their water system might have been compromised,” Kleeburg said.
To be clear, the boil-water order — which continued for almost a week for a majority of Lewiston water customers — was due to an abundance of caution. Testing showed no diminution in water quality.
What’s less reassuring is that it exposed gaps in how the city alerted the community that its drinking water supply was compromised.
Fortunately, it’s not a matter of capability. The city has the means. Among its tools:
l Alertsense — Consider this an opt-in service. Consumers sign up through Nez Perce County’s emergency services website. That provides them access to advisory information such as adverse weather alerts.
l The Integrated Public Alert and Warning System — Here there is no need for the consumer to do anything. An affiliate of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, IPAWS draws on various networks — such as the Emergency Broadcast System, the Reverse 911 system and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service — to spread a pre-recorded warning to the broadest audience possible in the least amount of time.
Activating IPAWS requires buy-in from local officials — in this case the county commissioners or Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson — and it’s typically used in cases of an imminent threat of loss of life, such as civil unrest, natural disasters and active shooters.
Still, one has to ask — why not exercise the same abundance of caution that prompted the boil- water order in the first place?
Emergency Management Director Mark Hurd, who’d been on the job less than three months when the reservoir was breached, is open to the idea.
“For any future event, every means of communication, to include our IPAWS system, will be evaluated for use,” he told the Tribune.
Maurer’s explanation to the Lewiston Tribune’s Elaine Williams was less reassuring.
Getting the word out was not the government’s job, Maurer said. That was up to a media that only reaches a percentage of the residents, at least in a timely fashion.
“I know I don’t need to explain this, but for the record media outlets hold a responsibility to inform the public,” Maurer told Williams in an email. “I think most media outlets did this. So the city sharing information across its platforms, plus if media outlets are doing the same thing, it should result in mass distribution of information.”
That sounds awfully close to gaslighting. Giving warning to all citizens was the city’s responsibility, and the media was only one tool in meeting that obligation.
Clearly in a technological age in which, as Kleeburg puts it, Lewiston residents can be blanketed with Amber Alerts of missing children at the other corner of the state in Kimberly, there’s room for improvement. The standard has to be providing timely information to protect everyone’s health in an emergency.
For Lewiston, this was an opportunity to learn and prepare. The next time, we may not be so lucky. — M.T.