Last month’s boil-water order was more of a yellow than a red flag for the city of Lewiston.

The kinds of contaminants to be safeguarded against — E. coli, Giardia or some form of virus — in the wake of the Jan. 18 reservoir breach were not life-threatening. With the exception of someone with already-compromised health, exposure to those impurities was likely to bring on nothing more serious than a mild to moderate case of gastrointestinal distress.