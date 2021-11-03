Over the years, the threat of losing federal dollars has provided all the political cover Idaho needed to do what it should have done in the first place.
For instance, it raised the legal drinking age to 21 rather than forfeit federal highway funds.
And the benefit of Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements included a requirement that emergency rooms extend treatment to people regardless of their ability to pay.
Now comes along President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14042 — which essentially says federal contractors must require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Among the largest of those federal contractors are the University of Idaho, Boise State University and Idaho State University. Idaho’s institutions of higher learning collectively spend about $89 million in federal contracts — a significant sum when you consider that Idaho allocates only $313 million of its own money for state colleges and universities.
For the moment, Lewis-Clark State College does not appear to have federal contracts large enough to fall under the mandate.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s own executive order banning vaccine passports is irrelevant. The choice boils down to accepting the strings that come with the federal dollars. Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane said as much more than a month ago when he told the Legislature’s federalism committee that the state has little influence on what mandates the federal government imposes upon its own employees and contractors.
So the Idaho State Board of Education unanimously agreed to comply Tuesday — along with signaling its support of the governor’s intent to join the state of Georgia and 16 others in challenging Biden’s executive order in court.
As board member David Hill of Boise noted, this order is far reaching, affecting “each and everybody that touches these federal contracts from the janitor to the HR person, not just the people who are doing the specific work, so there is no sort of constraint or rule about how it is applied. ...”
Some students — those working under the federal research contracts — also fall under the vaccine mandate.
Here’s wishing it could apply to each and every person attending class or working on all campuses.
The Idaho way of politely asking people to get the shot is failing.
Idaho is among the least vaccinated states in the union.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Idaho’s per capita rate of 96,861 doses per 100,000 population is worse than every other state except West Virginia. The national average is 127,410 doses administered per 100,000 population.
Becker’s Hospital Review is a bit more charitable. At 43.95 percent, Idaho’s vaccination rate is better than only two states — Wyoming at 43.9 percent and West Virginia at 41.04 percent.
And it shows.
Few places have as much COVID-19 illness or death:
l Idaho is tied with Colorado for the fifth highest rate of COVID-19 cases per capita.
l The Gem State has the sixth highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations per capita.
l Only Montana and West Virginia report death rates higher than Idaho’s.
The state’s overwhelmed hospitals remain under crisis standards of care, which means life-saving treatments may be rationed on the basis of which patient stands the best chance of long-term survival.
And among the least vaccinated groups in the country are those in the typical college student age group. A little more than half of those ages 18 to 24 have been fully vaccinated — as opposed to nearly 80 percent of those ages 75 and older.
Imagine how much this mandate will accomplish — and how much more good it could do if all students were covered — in north central Idaho where the vaccination rate reaches a high of 46.9 percent in Latah County but touches as low as 27.1 percent in Idaho County.
If you need proof, consider the state of Washington.
Violating Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate cost Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich his $3.1 million job. But it’s successful.
At WSU, nearly 90 percent of the employees and 97 percent of the students are vaccinated. The state’s vaccination rate is the nation’s ninth highest.
So for Idaho, Biden’s mandate may be as good as it gets.
The Gem State accepts all of the benefits while preserving the option to whine about it. — M.T.