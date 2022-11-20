This quote is from an article written by well-known economist and bestselling New York Times author Peter Schiff: “When the national debt hits $35 trillion next year, at a 6% interest rate, annual interest payments on the national debt would exceed national defense, welfare and education spending combined. At 8% interest, it would exceed Social Security, national defense and education combined.”
His thoughts are that our country is facing an impending disaster brought on in large part by excessive government borrowing and printing money, which causes inflation. To battle the inflation, the Federal Reserve will keep raising the interest rates. The worse the inflation, the higher the interest rates.
The amount of interest on our national debt will keep snowballing until it devours our budget. Even with my minimal knowledge of economics, this looks bad.
There are several strategies that our politicians will probably try to use to deal with this situation and none of them is good:
l They may try to make huge cuts in all the above-mentioned government programs to pay the enormous rise in interest payments.
l They may raise taxes.
l They may just keep borrowing and printing more money.
I and tens of millions of senior citizens are on Social Security. Most would be seriously hurt by these cuts.
With the constant threat of military attack from Russia, North Korea and China, our military must stay strong.
Working people pay the most taxes. Is President Joe Biden hiring 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service agents to audit us?
We can’t print and borrow our way out of debt. Additional printing of excessive amounts of currency will cause more inflation and further devalue our currency.
Inflation is the proverbial “thief in the night” who silently robs you. This year the thief went crazy.
According to the Heritage Foundation, the average American family has lost more than $6,000 in real buying power under the Biden administration. The cost of everything you need to live has gone sky high.
The wealthy hardly notice the increase in the cost of living. But the middle class, people on fixed incomes and the poor are being slammed.
Another cause of our inflation is the cost of oil.
When Biden became president, one of the first things he did was to close the Keystone Oil Pipeline from Canada to the United States. His administration then went on a rampage against the oil and gas industry. They hate fracking. The price of gas, diesel and other petroleum products has skyrocketed.
Our country went from being oil and gas independent with enough excess to start shipping to other countries to begging other countries to sell us more oil. Saudi Arabia refused to increase its sales to us. Massive deposits of clean, high-quality oil and natural gas deposits have been found in our country, enough to last us hundreds of years.
But our government is working hard to stop its development.
When Biden realized that his anti-petroleum (oil, gas, diesel) policies had pushed prices so high that it could cost Democrats control of Congress, he started selling from our strategic oil reserve. The reserve, which was designed to reduce the impact of severe energy supply interruptions on our country during national emergencies, is now at its lowest level since 1984.
The entire economy of our Western world runs on diesel. Almost everything shipped into our country or throughout our country is moved by some form of diesel transportation. It stocks the shelves of our stores. The machines that harvest our crops and feed much of the world are powered by diesel. Even the gasoline that runs most of our automobiles is moved around our country by diesel-powered tankers.
Now, diesel supplies on our East Coast are said to be reaching crisis levels. And nationwide, we have only about a 25-day inventory going into winter. Demand for diesel rises in the winter. This is the lowest level since 1982. The National Economic Council calls it “unacceptably low.”
Most experts predict that we will probably not completely run out of fuel, but we are likely to witness temporary shortages that will cause immense supply chain headaches and empty store shelves.
This whole situation is the result of Biden’s and the radical environmentalists’ war on fossil fuels. These radicals and their political allies in both the United States and Europe have been working feverishly to close the oil refineries that make our petroleum products and they are succeeding. Refineries are shutting down on both continents and no one is building new ones.
When Biden became president the cost of oil, gas and diesel was low, but his war on oil has driven their prices sky high.
The economy of Russia is almost totally dependent on the production and export of oil. When the price of oil was down during the Trump administration, the economy of Russia suffered. Since Biden and the radical environmentalists took over, the Russian economy has skyrocketed. Russian President Vladimir Putin has used the enormous profits from oil to build his military and attack Ukraine. Now tens of thousands of Ukrainian people are dead, and we have sent the Ukrainians $91 billion to fight the Russians.
See how this works? Our money is financing both sides of this horrific war. We’re seeing a similar situation develop between China and Taiwan. We’ve made China fabulously wealthy.
Because of the war in Ukraine, many experts now consider parts of that country an environmental disaster. Biden’s “green new deal” was supposed to save our planet.
We are being forced to accept the environmentalists’ fairy tale dream of a fossil fuel-free world. Our country will continue to suffer economically until we vote their political supporters out of power.
Remember, the same people who caused this disaster are the ones who want to tear out our four lower Snake River dams.
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.