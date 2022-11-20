This quote is from an article written by well-known economist and bestselling New York Times author Peter Schiff: “When the national debt hits $35 trillion next year, at a 6% interest rate, annual interest payments on the national debt would exceed national defense, welfare and education spending combined. At 8% interest, it would exceed Social Security, national defense and education combined.”

His thoughts are that our country is facing an impending disaster brought on in large part by excessive government borrowing and printing money, which causes inflation. To battle the inflation, the Federal Reserve will keep raising the interest rates. The worse the inflation, the higher the interest rates.

