Some years ago, I asked a legislative bill researcher what seemed like a simple question: How many felony offenses are on the books in Idaho and what are they?

He had no idea. His best suggestion was to try a search through the Idaho Code — the state law — but that didn’t work very well, either. The number seemed to be in the neighborhood of “several hundred,” more or less (probably more). Because of the way many legal requirements relate to each other, coming up with a definite number probably is impossible.