As October surprises go, this one was a doozy. Nearly 50 Republicans have lined up to support Democrat Tom Arkoosh over former Congressman Raul Labrador in a wild and crazy race for attorney general.

There are a lot of big names on the list — including former Gov. Phil Batt, former Attorney General and Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones, former Secretary of State Ben Ysursa and former first lady Lori Otter. Labrador never has been a favorite of the GOP establishment, but this has turned into an all-out war.

