The last time we checked in with “Bob” — our bellwether gun rights advocate — was just after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz murdered 17 people and wounded 17 more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
Four years, three months, one week and three days later, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos invaded Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 children and two teachers while wounding 16 more.
In between, the victims of mass shootings piled up:
l May 18, 2018 — Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas: eight students and two teachers dead; 13 more wounded.
l Oct. 27, 2018 — Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Penn.: 11 killed and six wounded.
l Nov. 7, 2018 — Borderline Bar and Grill at Thousand Oaks, Calif.: 12 people, including a police officer, killed, one wounded and another 15 injured.
l May 31, 2019 — Virginia Beach, Va.: 12 people murdered, four wounded.
l Aug. 3, 2019 — The El Paso, Texas, Walmart store: 23 people dead, 23 more injured.
l March 22, 2021 — King Soopers supermarket at Boulder, Colo.: 10 dead, including a police officer.
l May 14 — Tops Friendly Markets at Buffalo, N.Y.:10 dead, three injured.
Has that changed your mind about gun laws, Bob?
“Frankly, no. The issue that’s neglected in this country is mental illness. We’ve abandoned our mentally ill people. They’re clogging up our big cities. The children who are doing this — they’re mentally ill and we’re not dealing with it.
“It’s not the gun. What about the guy who last year drove an SUV into a Christmas parade at Waukesha, Wis., and killed six people? It’s a matter of choosing their tool.
“You in the news media bear a huge amount of blame for this. Who’s watching this stuff when you run it for hours and hours and for days and days? Thousands of them are thinking, ‘This is cool. This guy did this and now he got even and now he’s famous.’ It eggs them on.”
So Tuesday, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., extolled his Republican colleagues to act: “Why do you spend all this time running for the United States Senate? Why do you go through all the hassle of getting this job, of putting yourself in a position of authority if your answer — as this slaughter continues, as our kids run for their lives — (is) we do nothing?”
What if that resonated with Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and he suddenly voted for a universal background check — no loopholes — and a computerized data base that allowed for instantaneous checks? Would you vote for him?
“Probably not. That’s just another way of gun registration.”
And what if Murphy got through to Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and persuaded him to support banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines? Would you vote for Risch?
“Probably not.”
For the sake of argument, assume Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, was listening in on Murphy’s speech and decided to support a “red flag” law, allowing relatives to get a court order removing guns from someone they believe to be a danger to themselves or others. Would you vote for Fulcher?
“Probably not. That’s a tough one, but how do we avoid violating a person’s presumption of innocence?”
Let’s say Murphy’s words moved Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., to support raising the minimum age for possessing a firearm to at least 21. Would you vote for her?
“Probably not. If you can die for your country at 18, you should have the right to possess a weapon.”
And suppose at the state level, Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, listened to Murphy’s speech and decided Idaho should at least impose more restrictions before someone is allowed to carry a concealed firearm. Would you vote for him?
“Probably not. It’s not the conceal carry states where the violence is occurring. It’s places without conceal carry laws where a person can shoot them up without fear of being shot that have the most murders.”
Bob holds a minority view in this country. For instance, universal background checks enjoy 88 percent support. Two-thirds would ban assault weapons.
But we don’t live in a democracy. Most of the Republicans in the Senate come from the sparsely populated rural states where the Second Amendment is the third rail of politics.
There’s no point in Murphy appealing to his colleagues’ consciences as long as they know Bob and voters like him will never tolerate compromise on what they call “the most precious right.”
Let’s face it: They’re willing to tolerate this carnage.
In other words, Sen. Murphy, if you truly want to fix things in this country, don’t waste your time on Crapo, Risch, Fulcher or McMorris Rodgers. Profiles in courage, they are not, nor will they ever be.
Until you find some way to sway Bob and people like him, the slaughter of the innocents will never end. — M.T.